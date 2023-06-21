Freelance Online Data Analyst
2023-06-21
TELUS International AI-Data Solutions partners with a diverse and vibrant community to help our customers enhance their AI and machine learning models. The work of our AI Community contributes to improving technology and the digital experiences of many people around the world. Our AI Community works in our proprietary AI training platform handling all data types (text, images, audio, video and geo) across 500+ languages and dialects. We offer flexible work-from-home opportunities for people with passion for languages. The jobs are part-time, and there is no fixed schedule. Whoever you are, wherever you come from, come join our global AI community. www.telusinternational.com
We are hiring freelance English & Swedish speaking Online Data Analyst's for a project aimed at improving the content and quality of digital maps, which are used by millions of users globally. The job would suit someone who is detail-oriented, likes doing research and has a good knowledge of national and local geography.
This is a freelance position on a flexible schedule - you can work in your own time whenever work is available. You will be completing research and evaluation tasks in a web-based environment, eg verifying and comparing data, determining the relevance and accuracy of information. You will be provided with guidelines for each task, which need to be followed. The project offers a variety of tasks, and work is paid per task.
Requirements
Full Professional Proficiency in English & Swedish
You must be living in Sweden the last 2 consecutive years
Ability to follow guidelines and do research online using search engines, online maps and website information
You must have familiarity with current and historical business, media, sport, news, social media and cultural affairs in Sweden
Being open to work across a diverse set of Task Types (e.g. Maps, News, Audio tasks, Relevance)
Applicants must be 18 years or over.
Working on this project will require you to go through a standard recruitment process (including passing an open book assessment). This is a long-term project and your work will occasionally be subject to quality assurance checks.
"All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status."
Why Join the TELUS International AI Community?
Earn extra income
Access to our community wellbeing initiative
Remote work & Location Independence
Be your own boss
Flexible Hours to fit in with your lifestyle
Be a part of an online community
Please follow the steps below on how to apply for the project:
Click apply below or go directly to our website https://jobs.telusinternational.com/en_US/careers/PipelineDetail/Online-Data-Analyst-Sweden/21421
then click apply now and create an account.
Click "Sign Up" and answer the necessary fields.
Check your email inbox to confirm your email and set up your password and account. Please check your spam/junk folder as well.
Select Sweden as your country and Swedish (Sweden) as your primary language. Please note that you must set up your country and primary language correctly in order to view this project.
Once you complete the registration process, click the "Apply" for "Online Data Analyst - Sweden (C)" to start your application process for the project.
For any concerns, please contact sourcingteam22@telusinternational.ai
for assistance.
