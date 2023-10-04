Fransstylist sökes
2023-10-04
Company description
My Lashes & Nails is a premier eyelash extension boutique based in Upplands Väsby Centrum, specializing in lash extensions and nails design services.
Job description
We are looking for trained and experienced eyelash technician to join our team.
We offer a supportive environment and the opportunity to develop and grow your career in the beauty industry. The successful candidate will be friendly, enthusiastic. Experience in applying both single lash sets and Russian volume sets, providing lash lifts and eyebrow designing services is also desirable.
We offer salary and benefits on a pair with collective agreements.
Requirements:
Minimum experience: Classic Eyelash Extensions and Russian Volume.
Able to do lash lifts
Able to apply clean and tidy Classic Full Set in 1hr 45min and Russian Volume in 2 hrs 15 min, without stickies.
Brow Lamination, Brow Henna and Brow Shape qualifications will be beneficial.
Excellent customer service and a positive attitude.
Valid Swedish visa/work permit.
Speaks Vietnamese fluently.
Please, send your job application to us now. We are looking to have your letter and cv sent to our mailbox.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-03
E-post: jeremytran78@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Katie P. Nails & SPA
, https://mylashesandnails.se/
Kyrkvägen 20 (visa karta
194 74 UPPLANDS VÄSBY Arbetsplats
Katie P Nails & SPA Kontakt
Jeremy Tran jeremytran78@gmail.com Jobbnummer
