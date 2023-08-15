Franchisee to Swedish market, HotelRide (CommuteApp)
Academic Work Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you up for the challenge of conquering a brand-new territory in the hotel and taxi industry with a unique state of the art technology and market position?
OM TJÄNSTEN
HotelRide is an integral part of the Danish family owned CommuteApp, a global taxi booking platform renowned for its transparent pricing, secure transactions, and exceptional guest service. Our mission is to enhance transportation services for hotel guests, foster robust collaborations between hotels and taxi services, and contribute to environmental well-being through our Growing Trees Network initiative.
With a current presence in 5 countries, CommuteApp is now setting its sights on Sweden. As our franchisee, your primary objective will be to cultivate business relationships with hotels and drive growth in these markets. The integration with local taxi companies is already handled by HotelRide.
HotelRide is on the lookout for a franchisee to lead the charge in the Swedish market. This is an exceptional opportunity for a business or an individual to spearhead growth in uncharted territory!
What We Offer:
HotelRide will equip you with all the tools you need for success. Upon joining us, you'll gain access to our suite of products, services, and a well-crafted business plan. A one-time payment secures your entry into the market, complete with cutting-edge technology and ongoing support. Moreover, for the initial 3 months, you will receive a base salary. Furthermore, you'll become a valued member of our international network, a resource that can significantly aid your sales efforts. Additionally, we offer a comprehensive training and education program based in Denmark.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Thriving in this role requires a fervor for sales and relationship-building. Ideally, you'll have an impressive track record of propelling sales and revenue growth, complemented by a well-established network and profound insights within the service sector. This pivotal role entails spearheading the company's expansion efforts and taking full ownership of sustained market growth.
Essential qualifications include:
• 5-10 years of sales experience within the service sector
• International exposure
• Proficiency in spoken and written English
As an individual, you're characterized by self-motivation, an entrepreneurial spirit, and a sharp business acumen. Your innate networking abilities, combined with effective communication skills and a knack for setting and achieving goals, are your keys to success. While experience in the hotel industry is advantageous, it's not mandatory.
Our recruitment process
Throughout this process, HotelRide is collaborating with AW Executive Search. If you have any questions, please reach out to our Recruitment Responsible: Charlotte Runsbech at charlotte.runsbech@awexecutivesearch.se
.
Our assessment process is ongoing, and the advertisement may close before its completion if we proceed to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Explore the world of HotelRide and learn more about our collaborative endeavors at https://hotel-ride.com/. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15096589". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8029066