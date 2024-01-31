Framtidens stjärnor och ledare i restaurangbranschen!
Do you work in the restaurant industry as a serving staff or restaurant manager and ready to take the next step in your career? Do you have high ambitions to become a future leader in the restaurant industry and want to realize your goals with an employer who aims high? Then we'd love to get to know you over a cup of coffee!
Basta is a modern trattoria that stands at the crossroads between the fantastic Italian cuisine and the vibrant city. We offer trendy meeting places for the quality-conscious guest and all our restaurants are full many days a week. We attract families with children, friends who want to have a pre-drink and colleagues who go out after work.
We have understood that happy employees spread joy, well-being and motivation, which we promote through clarity as an employer, present managers, fair conditions and application of collective agreements. We have a strong "we-feeling" that is about doing this together and we promote a great commitment among our employees who we call the Basta family.
Everything we do in the Basta family is rooted in the passion for the people, the food, the drink and the experience - what is called "La Dolce Vita" in Italy. We think that service is at its best when it is professional but at the same time relaxed, a little playful and especially when it comes from the heart. If you share our view of service, our love for Italy and "La Dolce Vita" then you are absolutely right for us.
We are a young company where all people with managerial positions are 32 years old or younger and are now looking for future leaders in the restaurant industry who want to be part of our expansion journey with the vision of revolutionizing the restaurant industry one city at a time by being a market leader in creating new trends and experiences within Italian food and drink.
As a colleague, you have the ability to inspire and coach your employees by being a good role model. You are driven and results-oriented and think that service and hosting are among the most enjoyable things there is. You are spurred on by a fast pace, high demands and you are prepared to work when needed.
