Fpga Configuration Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2022-12-12
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Ludvika
, Oskarshamn
, Sundsvall
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We strive to be world leaders in electric power by helping countries to have greener, stronger and cleaner electricity. By bringing sustainable energy to more and more people, we can reduce our impact on the planet. When you work with us, you will therefore be part of a higher purpose where each department contributes. Together we can encourage the next innovation - to make life better for everyone.
You will work closely with cross functional teams consisting of Software developers, FPGA developers and Verification engineers in a dynamic environment, striving towards quality and on time delivery, while driving and improving the configuration management and the processes and tools connected to this.
Your responsibilities
Managing FPGA configuration process. Also Aligning Configuration Management between Software, FPGA and Hardware disciplines.
Merging (or cherry-picking), integrating pull requests, building and release of software packages.
Managing and improving our tools, licenses, the build environment (for e.g. cherry picking and merging between different branches or integrating pull requests).
Improving the build environment by e.g., automation of generation of reports, documentation, databases and other artefacts.
Create, implement, and maintain the Configuration Management Plan and Branching strategy.
Take care of the virtual machine environment in the cloud by creating new and maintaining existing virtual machine templates.
Your background
The successful candidate should have a M.Sc. or a B.Sc. in Engineering or similar, preferably with ASIC/FPGA focus.
Strong understanding of Configuration and Change Management.
Long FPGA development experience with VHDL/Verilog, Knowledge on common scripting languages like TCL and Python.
Experience with tools like Xilinx ISE, Vivado, Model Sim,Lattice Diamond.
Experience from working with automation of tasks and development of shell scripts in a UNIX/Linux environment.
Extensive knowledge in Azure DevOps Server.
Extensive Git knowledge.
Experience from working in an agile organization, preferably SAFe.
On a personal level, you are a self-motivated and reliable team player with an independent and result oriented working style, as well as strong communicative and collaborative skills.
Fluency in English - both spoken and written.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before January 15, 2023! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Prathibha Nagaraj, prathibha.nagaraj@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, +46 107 38 29 86; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika/Västerås Jobbnummer
7251751