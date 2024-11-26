FP&A Controller/ Finance BI Developer
Axis Communications AB / Controllerjobb / Lund Visa alla controllerjobb i Lund
2024-11-26
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about finance and data-driven decision-making? Do you want to be part of an innovative team where your expertise in FP&A can truly make an impact? Join us at our headquarters in Lund, where we are looking for a FP&A Controller/ Finance BI Developer to join our Business Planning & Analysis (BP&A) team. This is a unique opportunity to combine your finance expertise with cutting-edge business intelligence to drive smarter financial planning and decision-making.
Your future team
Our team is responsible for developing and maintaining key financial planning processes, including budget, forecast and long-term plan.
What you 'll do here:
In this role, you will bridge the gap between finance and technology by designing, developing and maintaining Anaplan models that support business planning and decision-making processes. You will collaborate with both finance and business teams, gathering insights and translating them into actionable financial models and reports. This role is about understanding the big picture of FP&A and applying technical skills to make that vision a reality.
Key Responsibilities:
Financial Planning Processes
* Participate in the development and ongoing management of Axis 's financial planning processes
* Ensure these processes align with business objectives and are effectively communicated across departments
* Develop and refine workflows for budget preparation, forecasting cycles etc. to enhance efficiency and accuracy
Stakeholder Collaboration
* Work closely with business stakeholder to gather requirements and translate them into Anaplan solutions
* Provide training and support end-users to ensure effective use of Anaplan solutions
Data Accuracy and Reporting
* Oversee the integration of financial data into Anaplan to ensure consistency and reliability in reporting
* Deliver high-quality reports and dashboards to provide insights into financial performance and planning outcomes
Continuous improvement
* Identity opportunities to enhance forecasting methodologies and planning models to reflect changing business needs
* Stay current with trends and tools to propose innovative solutions for financial planning challenges
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a finance professional who understands FP&A principles and is excited about the opportunity to apply this knowledge to develop BI solutions. While prior experience with Anaplan is not required, you should have a strong interest in learning how to use new systems and tools to enhance financial planning processes. Our team is ready to provide the training and resources you need to succeed. You are not only interested in learning a new system, but you also find it exciting and important to learn about Axis business. This will be important for you to succeed in collaboration with different stakeholders and departments. We are looking for you who believe that openness and collaboration are key to success. You are a true team player, but you also thrive in an environment where you plan your own activities, drive initiatives, and take responsibility for the outcome. If you are excited by the idea of learning a new tool and diving deep into the business side of finance, this role will allow you to grow your expertise and impact business success.
We 'd love to hear that you have/are:
Education and Experience
* S. Degree in Business Administration or another relevant field
* 3-5 years of experience in building and managing Anaplan models or solutions in a similar FP&A tools
Technical and Analytical Skills
* Excellent analytical skills with a strong attention to detail
* Strong problem-solving skills
* Proven experience in Excel, including the ability to manage and analyse large datasets efficiently
Communication and Interpersonal Skills
* Strong communication skills in both Swedish and English
* Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders at all levels of the organization
Personal Attributes
* Proactive and self-motivated with a passion for continuous learning and improvement
* Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment
* Flexibility to adapt to changing business needs and priorities
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few. Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness.
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Alexander Dahlqvist, Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121394". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9030228