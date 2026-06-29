Founding Software Product Engineer - Repli5 Platform
Repli5 AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Repli5 AB i Göteborg
About Repli5 Repli5 is a Swedish startup based in Gothenburg that specializes in bringing Generative AI to computer vision applications. Our technology, called RealSim, leverages gen AI to bridge the gap between synthetic data and reality. This is particularly useful for creating accurate, realistic training data for computer vision models, which is essential in developing solutions for industrial robotics, autonomous drones, smart factories, and select automotive applications. Our technology is also capable of enhancing real-world images by introducing extensive weather and lighting variations, which significantly increases the robustness of downstream computer vision models. We are now packaging this tech into a platform service built for computer vision engineers.
The Opportunity: Build the Engine of our Future We are looking for a highly driven Founding Software Product Engineer - Repli5 Platform to take the reins on our core cloud platform. This is a rare "greenfield" opportunity: you will be architecting and building out the platform from the ground up, allowing users to effortlessly generate computer vision training datasets.
As a pivotal early member of our startup, you won't just be writing code—you will lead our platform development. You will sit at the intersection of our users, our 3D artists, and our Machine Learning engineers, translating complex generative AI capabilities into a seamless, scalable user experience. If you love the autonomy of a startup, thrive on making high-level architectural decisions, and want to build a product that directly impacts the future of autonomous systems and robotics, this is the role for you.
What You Will Do (Key Responsibilities)
Architect & Build: Lead the end-to-end full-stack development of our user-facing cloud platform, owning the technical roadmap and tech stack decisions.
Product Lead: Lead the development of the platform product and ensure we are building features that solve real problems for our clients in robotics, drones, and manufacturing.
Design for Flexibility: Create a robust architecture that thrives as a cloud-native application today, but is adaptable enough to be packaged for strict on-premise enterprise deployments tomorrow.
Bridge the Gap: Work closely with our Software, Machine Learning, and 3D teams. You don't need to be an ML scientist, but you will integrate generative AI features and distributed training pipelines into the platform.
Drive Engineering Culture: Set the standard for clean code, scalable architecture, and platform security as we grow the team around you.
Who You Are (Qualifications)
The Essentials: Minimum of 5 years of proven experience in full-stack software development with strong programming skills in modern frameworks (e.g., SvelteKit/React for frontend; Python/Node.js/Go for backend).
Cloud & Infrastructure Guru: Deep experience architecting and deploying cloud platforms and practical knowledge of containerization/orchestration for both cloud and on-prem environments, as well as DevOps skills and experience in GPU-based services.
Product Mindset: You have experience with, or a strong appetite for, Product Management/Product Ownership. You care just as much about why you are building something as how you are building it.
The Startup Gene: You excel in fast-paced, ambiguous environments where you can take initiative and work independently.
Cross-Disciplinary Curiosity (Big Plus!): A strong interest in or exposure to 3D creation (e.g., Unreal Engine, Blender) and/or Machine Learning (specifically Generative AI or Stable Diffusion). Understanding these domains will give you a massive advantage in collaborating with our specialized team members!
A Team Player: A problem solving intellect with a team player spirit and a positive can-do attitude.
What We Offer
A competitive salary, pension, insurances and Stock Options.
Healthy work-life balance.
Challenging tasks that are at the forefront of technology.
The autonomy to make major technical decisions and influence the product direction.
An international, caring culture where it is natural to both ask for and offer help.
Flexible working hours and the possibility to work from home some days a week.
Fun at work.
Recruitment Process
Application Review
First Interview (1-1 with COO) - More about you. This is our chance to learn who you are and what you bring to the table.
Technical interview (with 2-3 from the Repli5 team). You're given a technical problem related to the position and you are expected to present how you would solve this. This is followed by general technical questions
Final stage is a sync with the CEO. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7989325-2076780". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Repli5 AB
(org.nr 559122-5734), https://repli5.teamtailor.com
Kungsgatan 10A (visa karta
)
411 19 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Repli5 Jobbnummer
9984318