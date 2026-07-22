Founding Marketeer
Spiich Labs AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Spiich Labs AB i Stockholm
TL;DR
We're looking for a Founding Marketeer to own how the world hears about Spiich — from LinkedIn to launch videos to sales-leader dinners. You'll turn customer results into stories, product releases into moments, and Spiich into the loudest brand in sales tech. Must be creative, hungry, and allergic to corporate marketing.
Why join
We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value speed, rigour, and extreme ownership. If you get energy from shipping campaigns (not planning them), thrive in ambiguity, and want your work seen by thousands — not buried in a brand deck — you'll feel at home.
You'll have unfair material to work with: customers report 90% less prospecting time, 3x market coverage, and 2x customer meetings. Your job is to make sure everyone knows it. Marketing here is not a support function — it's a revenue function, and you'll build it from scratch.
We're backed by founders and operators behind Lovable, OpenAI, Tandem Health, and Neo4j.
What you'll do (responsibilities)
In one sentence: Own marketing end-to-end — brand, demand, and product marketing.
Own the channels: Run LinkedIn and X, grow founder-led and company content, and test performance marketing — you decide what works and double down
Turn customers into stories: Produce quantitative case studies and launch videos that make prospects ask "how do I get that?"
Own product marketing: Release notes, launch posts, and feature campaigns — to the market and to our existing customer base, where great launches drive expansion
Run events that don't feel like events: Sales-leader dinners, sellathons, speed-dating for sales reps — formats no one else in the industry is doing
Build the aggregate story: Track and publish the numbers across our customer base (meetings run, hours saved) that turn usage into hype
Keep the website sharp: Own the site as a living asset, not a brochure
Who you are
Creative operator with roughly 1–3 years in marketing, growth, or content — hungry to own the whole function, not a slice of it
Native to LinkedIn and X: you know what performs and why, and you can write hooks that stop the scroll
Comfortable producing: short videos, visuals, posts — done this week beats perfect next month
Think in revenue, not impressions: you measure marketing by pipeline and expansion
Comfortable with ambiguity, early-stage chaos, and fast iteration
Fully committed to the mission: not "just a job"
Bonus: Experience marketing to sales teams, or building an audience of your own.
What we offer
Own the entire marketing function from day one — no committee, no layers
Work directly with the founders on positioning and strategy
Meaningful equity through qualified employee stock options (QESO)
Mission-driven, no-BS culture: experiment, ship, learn
Fully on-site in Stockholm - we believe in working together
Competitive compensation package
About Spiich Labs
Spiich is the agentic platform for sales teams. Reps focus on the human work — building relationships, building trust, and closing deals — while Spiich agents handle everything else: prospecting, lead generation, CRM updates, meeting prep, follow-ups, and everything in between. We're backed by founders and operators behind Lovable, OpenAI, Tandem Health, and Neo4j.
How we hire
Submit your application
Intro call with Johan (Co-founder & CEO)
Portfolio review: show us campaigns, posts, or content you've made — and what they achieved
Marketing exercise: draft a launch for a real Spiich feature
Join us for trial work lasting 2 days on-site. We'll see how you tick and you get to meet the team and explore whether joining Spiich feels right for you.
We move fast — the full process typically takes under two weeks.
How to Apply
Drop us a line at filip@spiich.ai
with your LinkedIn, links to work you've made (posts, videos, campaigns — anything public), and a note on why this excites you. No CV needed. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-21
E-post: filip@spiich.ai Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Spiich Labs AB
(org.nr 559521-2381)
Västra Järnvägsgatan 3 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10009134