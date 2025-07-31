Founding Data Scientist
Cerve Holding AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-07-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cerve Holding AB i Göteborg
About Cerve
At Cerve, our mission is to power a digitally-enabled global food system. We believe that creating a sustainable and resilient food system hinges on making data accessible and transparent. By democratising data and fostering connectivity, we empower organisations to build solutions that reduce waste, improve food security, drive growth and optimise operational efficiency.
About the role
As a Founding Data Scientist, you will help shape the future of data at Cerve. You'll be instrumental in building the foundation of our data science function, from designing scalable data pipelines to applying cutting-edge AI techniques, including LLMs, to solve key business problems.
You'll collaborate closely with product, engineering, and commercial teams. This is a high-impact, high-ownership role ideal for someone who thrives in fast-paced, cross-functional environments and enjoys solving open-ended problems from first principles.
What you'll do
As a Founding Data Scientist at Cerve, you will be a core part of our newly established data team, responsible for building data capabilities from the ground up and applying advanced analytics to power our product.
Design, build and maintain scalable data pipelines (ETL) for ingestion, cleaning and storage.
Develop systems for collecting and integrating structured and unstructured data from internal and external sources.
Apply machine learning, statistical modelling and AI techniques to real-world challenges.
Develop tools to automate data processing, decision support and forecasting.
Help architect the end-to-end data ecosystem from ingestion to reporting.
Identify areas for automation and assist in deploying production-ready solutions.
You are
Autonomous: You are comfortable in small teams where you are expected to take full ownership of your projects, driving them from concept to completion.
Detail-Oriented: Focused on ensuring tasks are completed accurately and on time.
Resilient: Approach challenges and setbacks with a problem-solving mindset and determination to succeed.
Collaborative: You're excited to work in a team, learning and growing from shared successes and failures.
Thriving in Ambiguity: Uncertainty motivates you. You embrace complex challenges that often raise more questions than answers.
You have
A minimum of 2 years of experience in data science, applied machine learning or analytics roles.
2+ years of experience working with Large Language Models (LLMs) and other modern AI techniques.
Strong proficiency in Python and SQL for data analysis and pipeline development.
Familiarity with cloud platforms (GCP, AWS, or Azure).
Experience working with APIs or integrating external data sources.
[+] A background or strong interest in supply chains, food systems, or sustainability (nice to have).
We offer
Salary: Competitive
Bonus: Potential of company-wide annual payment
Flexible Vacation: 25 days, Bank holidays and Special days
Flexible hours: Choose your working hours around core hours (9:30 - 15:30 GMT)
Career Development: Opportunity to progress within a high pace and growth environment
Hybrid Workspace: Hybrid working from our Hub in Gothenburg
Pension: Auto enrolment into our pension scheme
Best Tech and Equipment: Macbook and whatever else you need to do your best work
We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome and valued. We believe that diversity of thought and experience is essential to our success, and we are particularly interested in candidates who can bring a different perspective to our team, regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or career status. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-14
E-post: dan@cerve.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cerve Holding AB
(org.nr 559304-1410), https://www.cerve.com/ Kontakt
Dan Mazig dan@cerve.com Jobbnummer
9442037