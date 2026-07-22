Founding Customer Success Manager
Spiich Labs AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Spiich Labs AB i Stockholm
TL;DR
We're looking for a Founding Customer Success Manager to own our customer base — activation, retention, and expansion. You'll sit on the customer's side of the table, understand their sales motion deeply, and turn happy users into growing accounts. This is not a support role: it's a strategic revenue role, and NRR is your scoreboard.
Why join
We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value speed, rigour, and extreme ownership. If you're obsessed with customers, think strategically about their business (not just our product), and get energy from unlocking value, you'll feel at home.
You'll inherit a customer base that already loves the product — customers across 10 countries report 90% less prospecting time, 3x market coverage, and 2x customer meetings — and your job is to make every account reach those numbers, then expand. The upsell potential in this base is enormous, and nobody owns it yet. You will.
We're backed by founders and operators behind Lovable, OpenAI, Tandem Health, and Neo4j.
What you'll do (responsibilities)
In one sentence: Own the customer lifecycle from onboarding to expansion.
Drive activation: Personally onboard new teams, get every rep to their first "wow" fast, and proactively rescue low-engagement accounts before they become churn risk
Run strategic account work: QBRs with larger customers — understand their sales organization from the inside and show them what they're not yet unlocking
Own expansion: Identify power users as internal champions, spot the seat and usage growth hiding in every account, and grow NRR
Turn usage into insight: Watch product data for who's thriving and who's stuck, and act on it — with Spiich agents handling the monitoring grunt work for you
Feed the product: Be the customer's voice internally — the feedback loop that decides what we build next
Build the playbook: Onboarding flows, health scoring, webinars, and best-practice sharing — define how CS works here from scratch
Who you are
1-3 years in customer success, account management, or consulting — with proof you've grown accounts, not just kept them alive
Strategic thinker: you get genuinely curious about how a customer's sales organization works and where the value is stuck
Commercially sharp: comfortable owning expansion revenue and having pricing conversations
Structured builder: you document what works and create repeatable systems
Fluent with data: usage metrics tell you where to spend your day
Comfortable with ambiguity, early-stage chaos, and fast iteration
Fully committed to the mission: not "just a job"
Bonus: Experience in B2B SaaS serving sales or revenue teams.
What we offer
Own the entire CS function from day one — you define it, you run it
Work directly with the founders on customers, product, and strategy
Compensation tied to what you control: retention and expansion
Meaningful equity through qualified employee stock options (QESO)
Mission-driven, no-BS culture: experiment, ship, learn
Fully on-site in Stockholm - we believe in working together
About Spiich Labs
Spiich is the agentic platform for sales teams. Reps focus on the human work — building relationships, building trust, and closing deals — while Spiich agents handle everything else: prospecting, lead generation, CRM updates, meeting prep, follow-ups, and everything in between. We're backed by founders and operators behind Lovable, OpenAI, Tandem Health, and Neo4j.
How we hire
Submit your application
Intro call with Johan (Co-founder & CEO)
Mock QBR: we play a customer who's underusing the product — show us how you'd unlock the account
Expansion case: walk us through an account you grew and exactly how you did it
Join us for trial work lasting 2 days on-site. We'll see how you tick and you get to meet the team and explore whether joining Spiich feels right for you.
We move fast — the full process typically takes under two weeks.
How to Apply
Drop us a line at filip@spiich.ai
with your LinkedIn, a note on why this excites you, and the account you're proudest of growing (and how). No CV needed. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-21
E-post: filip@spiich.ai Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Spiich Labs AB
(org.nr 559521-2381)
Västra Järnvägsgatan 3 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10009124