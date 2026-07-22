Founding Account Executive
Spiich Labs AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Spiich Labs AB i Stockholm
TL;DR
We're looking for a Founding Account Executive to close deals with Europe's most innovative companies — running the most AI-leveraged sales motion on the continent. You'll sell Spiich using Spiich: agents handle the prospecting, research, and admin while you own the full cycle — pipeline, demos, negotiations, and close. Must be execution-obsessed, comfortable with technical buyers, and care deeply about customer outcomes - not just signed contracts.
Why join
We're a small, talent-dense team of engineers building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value speed, rigour, and extreme ownership. If you're obsessed with customers, thrive in ambiguity, and get energy from doing (not just planning), you'll feel at home.
You'll build our go-to-market motion — sales playbook, onboarding flows, activation strategies — selling Spiich with Spiich: agents handle the prospecting, research, and admin while you spend your hours where they count. You'll close deals with Europe's most innovative companies while ensuring they extract massive value from the product. Not another SaaS sales role churning demos.
We're backed by founders and operators behind Lovable, OpenAI, Tandem Health, and Neo4j. Our customers across 10 countries report 90% less prospecting time, 3x market coverage, and 2x customer meetings.
What you'll do (responsibilities)
In one sentence: Own new revenue end-to-end — from first call to signed contract.
Execute relentlessly: Run high-volume outbound with Spiich agents doing the prospecting and research — you spend your day in conversations, demos, and closings, not dialing lists
Build the playbook: Define our entire sales process - prospecting sequences, demo scripts, objection handling, pricing strategies
Close deals: Full-cycle sales from first call to signed contract with SMBs and enterprise accounts (€20k-500k ARR)
Set accounts up to win: Own the deal through close and a warm, structured handover to Customer Success — your customers start strong because you sold them right
Sell to technical buyers: Pitch to VPs of Sales, founders, and tech-savvy teams who understand AI and automation
Obsess over outcomes: Measure success by customer value delivered, not just contracts signed
You'll be the voice of the customer internally and shape the product roadmap with real market feedback.
Who you are
Proven closer with 2-3 years B2B SaaS sales experience (consistently exceeded quota)
Execution-oriented: you get shit done, no excuses
Comfortable grinding: cold calling, objection handling, pipeline building - you thrive on it
Customer success DNA: obsessed with activation, retention, and customer outcomes
Tech-fluent: can hold your own in conversations with technical buyers and sales leaders
Process builder: will document what works and create repeatable systems
Fully committed to the mission: not "just a job"
Bonus: Experience selling to sales teams or AI/automation products
What we offer
Own the entire GTM function from day one
Aggressive OTE structure tied to ARR + activation metrics
Meaningful equity through qualified employee stock options (QESO)
Work directly with founders on product and strategy
Mission-driven, no-BS culture: experiment, ship, learn
Fully on-site in Stockholm - we believe in working together
Competitive compensation package
About Spiich Labs
Spiich is the agentic platform for sales teams. Reps focus on the human work — building relationships, building trust, and closing deals — while Spiich agents handle everything else: prospecting, lead generation, CRM updates, meeting prep, follow-ups, and everything in between. The system integrates knowledge graphs, memory, and agentic workflows to deliver real help - not just summarisation or search. We're backed by founders and operators behind Lovable, OpenAI, Tandem Health, and Neo4j.
How we hire
Submit your application
Intro call with Johan (Co-founder & CEO)
Mock demo: pitch Spiich to us (we'll play a skeptical VP of Sales)
Customer debrief: show us how you'd handle real customer feedback
Meet the team and show us how you think through problems
Join us for trial work lasting 2 days on-site. We'll see how you tick and you get to meet the team and explore whether joining Spiich feels right for you.
We move fast — the full process typically takes under two weeks.
How to Apply
Drop us a line at hello@spiich.ai
with your LinkedIn, a note on why this excites you, your proudest achievement, and your quota attainment track record. No CV needed. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: filip@spiich.ai Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Spiich Labs AB
(org.nr 559521-2381), https://spiich.notion.site/work-at-spiich-labs?p=2b28aee2ba45807bad99f98c08d32c85&pm=s
Västra Järnvägsgatan 3 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10009105