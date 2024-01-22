Forward Sourcer - Chassis Components
Scania CV AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Södertälje
2024-01-22
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
At Procurement, we are supporting this journey by making sure we are continuously working with suppliers that are best in class in their field including cost, quality, delivery, and sustainability.
As one of our team members is moving on to new challenges, we are looking for a new colleague.
Are you attracted by working in a dynamic, international, and highly commercial environment where analytical and strategic skills are as important as the mindset that collaboration will lead us to great results?
Then Chassis Components team is the place for you.
Who we are
We are a diverse team consisting of ten team members with a mix of age, gender, and nationalities and with broad experience from within & outside of the company.
We all have our own areas of responsibility but take pride in supporting and challenging each other to find the best solutions for Scania.
Forming a climate where competence, as well as opinions, are openly shared is important for us.
Responsibilities
We see this position as the start of your career at Scania Procurement and offer interesting career paths for the right person.
As Forward Sourcer you will also take part in the sourcing of new serial parts and components within our development projects, being part of a cross-functional team with dedicated areas of responsibility.
You will have a lot of contacts internally at procurement but also cross functionally with R&D, production and logistics and our supplier base, giving you the opportunity to build a broad network within Scania and to really make a difference with your ideas and your daily work.
Your area of responsibility will grow continuously in step with your personal development.
Your profile
You have probably recently graduated from university and hold a degree in engineering, business administration or similar.
You have both a strong technical and commercial interest and thrive to learn how to do business.
To succeed in this role you need to be result-oriented, proactive and have the ability to drive several activities in parallel in a structured way. You like problem-solving.
As your work includes a lot of interactions at different levels, both internally and cross-functionally, it is important that you are a team player, have the ability to build trust and that you are clear in your communication with others.
You are eager to develop yourself and your role and you feel comfortable challenging yourself and others in order to achieve the best result - you present solutions instead of obstacles.
Knowledge of Swedish is an advantage, fluent in spoken and written English is a requirement.
Me as a manager
My name is Torbjörn Wallander and I have been working at Scania the last fifteen years, and the last eight years at Scania procurement. I really enjoy working at Scania and Scania procurement: The dynamic environment, the diverse and competent colleagues and last but not least the exciting times & big shifts we are experiencing right now.
My mission is to get everyone to strive together towards our common goals by securing our project introductions. I also like to have a coaching mindset, as I want to empower the group and the individual to develop & grow.
For more information
Please contact Torbjörn Wallander, Project Procurement Manager, Chassis Components, +46 8 553 507 68 or torbjorn.wallander@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates. Please apply as soon as possible and no later than February 7th 2024.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
Vagnmakarvägen 1 (visa karta
)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8411703