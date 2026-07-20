Forward Deployed Engineer (AI & Software) and a Game Changer?
Barona Professionals AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-20
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, Sundbyberg
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St1 är ett företag som driver energiomställningen och är verksamt i Finland, Sverige, Norge och Storbritannien. St1s energiportfölj omfattar oljeprodukter, biogas, hållbart flygbränsle (SAF), förnybar diesel (HVO) och solenergi. St1 driver också flera större projekt inom energiomställning.
Forward Deployed Engineer (AI & Software)
About St1
St1 is an energy transition company with a vision to become the leading producer and seller of CO2-aware energy. Operating in Finland, Sweden, Norway, and the UK, our portfolio includes oil products, biogas, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), renewable diesel (HVO), and solar power.
With 1,150 retail stations across Finland, Sweden, and Norway, we are a team of more than 1,000 curious, committed, and caring people working together to change the game.
About the Role
As a Forward Deployed Engineer, you will work at the intersection of St1's business and technology. You will partner directly with business teams to turn real operational challenges into practical AI and software solutions.
This is a hands-on delivery role — not a back-office engineering position. You will work closely with teams across retail, energy trading, and refinery operations to identify opportunities, build solutions, and take ideas from prototype to measurable business impact.
The role is ideal for an engineer with a few years of experience who enjoys moving quickly, solving ambiguous problems, and working closely with users. You will collaborate with senior engineers, architects, and platform teams who support you in building scalable solutions.
Your mission: help move prioritized use cases from idea to value in weeks, not quarters.
How you'll make an impact
You will:
Embed with business units and group functions to identify, prototype, and deliver solutions from St1's Use Case Log.
Build rapid prototypes and proofs of concept, validate them with stakeholders, and support informed decisions on scaling.
Drive day-to-day technical delivery while making pragmatic engineering choices.
Use AI-assisted and agentic development approaches to accelerate delivery while maintaining quality, security, and compliance.
Translate business needs into technical solutions and feed learnings back into St1's technology roadmap.
Work closely with end users, AI and data teams, software engineers, architects, and platform teams.
Help transition successful pilots into production-grade solutions.
Ensure solutions follow St1's AI governance, data, security, and compliance requirements.
What you bring
We are looking for someone who is curious, collaborative, and driven to create impact. You likely have:
A solid engineering background with a few years of experience building and delivering software or AI solutions.
Hands-on experience in at least one area such as applied AI, cloud platforms, data engineering, or machine learning.
A strong delivery mindset and the ability to prototype and iterate with non-technical users.
The ability to translate operational challenges into practical technical solutions.
Experience with modern engineering practices: APIs, integrations, version control, testing, deployment, and AI-assisted development tools.
Fluent English skills; Finnish, Swedish, or Norwegian is an advantage.
Willingness to travel occasionally to St1 sites across the Nordics and UK.
Who we are looking for
At St1, we value people who challenge, collaborate, and grow. We call this the St1 Spirit: being Curious, Commercial, Committed, and Caring.
This means creating an environment where people can speak up, taking ownership when things get challenging, thinking beyond team boundaries, and continuously learning.
Bring your skills, your ambition, and your curiosity — and help us challenge the ordinary.
Why join St1?
Create visible business impact through technology and AI.
Work directly with real operational challenges.
Learn from experienced engineers and architects while growing your career.
Build modern AI-driven solutions as part of a Nordic technology organisation.
Contribute to St1's energy transition across retail, trading, and refinery operations.
Work from Helsinki, Turku, or Stockholm with excellent benefits.
How we support your journey
At St1, safety, wellbeing, and trust come first. We offer an inclusive culture where you can take ownership, explore new ideas, and grow. You will have opportunities to collaborate across countries, develop your skills, and contribute to meaningful work with real impact.
Recruitment process
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and are committed to an inclusive and equitable recruitment process.
Please send your CV and cover letter via the Barona Career site by Thursday, 14 August 2026.
For more information, contact Barona Recruitment Team Lead Lassi Jyrinsalo during the August calling times:
Tuesday, 4 August 2026, 12:00–14:00
Thursday, 6 August 2026, 12:00–14:00
Lassi Jyrinsalo
• 358 40 762 8992lassi.jyrinsalo@barona.fi
(mailto:lassi.jyrinsalo@barona.fi
)
Let's challenge the ordinary.
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Barona Professionals AB
(org.nr 556998-2167)
168 67 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
St1 Nordic Kontakt
Recruitment Specialist
Arja Martikainen arja.martikainen@barona.fi Jobbnummer
10007794