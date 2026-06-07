Försäljningschef

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Hughes Power System AB / Chefsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla chefsjobb i Karlskrona
2026-06-07
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hughes Power System AB i Karlskrona
, Tingsryd
eller i hela Sverige
Hughes Power System AB in Nättraby is looking for a Sales Manager with experience of electrical medium and high voltage systems within electricity distribution - transmission and railway electrification.
Hughes Power System, is a leading Swedish manufacturer of environmentally friendly equipment for the electrification of railway systems and electricity distribution-transmission systems. We value high quality standards and innovative approaches in the development process.
What we offer:
• Opportunity to be part of a company that leads in environmentally friendly equipment for electrification.
• A dynamic work environment where creativity and innovation are encouraged
• Challenging projects and the opportunity to work with advanced technology
• A dedicated and supportive work environment where your voice is heard and your competence is appreciated
Who we are looking for:
• Knowledge and experience in electrical equipment. Knowledge in high voltage systems and associated mechanical systems is an advantage.
• Complete planning and supervision of production and deliveries
• Technical English in speech and writing at a professional level
• Ability to understand and interpret product requirements and standards
• Strong problem-solving skills and accuracy in detail work
As part of our team, you will have the opportunity to showcase our products and will be expected to communicate clearly and effectively with other team members to ensure our products meet our customers' expectations and needs.
If you believe you have the skills and experience, we are looking for, please submit your application today with your resume and a cover letter outlining your experience and why you are the perfect candidate for this position.
Hughes Power Systems
The company's customers are from all over the world in the areas of railway automation and electricity distribution. www.hughespowersystem.comhttps://www.youtube.com/@hughespowersystem Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-07
E-post: natalia.lee@hughespowersystem.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hughes Power System AB
(org.nr 556926-5068), http://hughespowersystem.com
Handelsvägen 10 (visa karta
)
373 30 NÄTTRABY Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9951298