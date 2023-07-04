Försäljningschef
2023-07-04
Venair (www.venair.com) is a partner company for fluid transfer solutions that help leading companies in the industrial, renewable energies, pharmaceutical, food and biotech sectors, among others. From high purity tubing, hoses and assemblies and all kind of special pieces for conveying all kind of liquids or solids where high quality and performance is required.
Venair currently has more than 31 offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, and America and has 5 production plants in Spain, Romania, and Vietnam. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DqkcBVUcYNs
Now, due to our fast international expansion, we are seeking a Sales Manager for the Sales branch in Stockholm, Sweden, from where we manage the Nordics (Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland).
The candidate should have experience managing sales teams and ideally having experience in selling industrial B2B products or process equipment to end users, OEM and Engineering firms on any of the indicated fields.
The main tasks and responsibilities for this role are listed below:
• Coordinate and supervise the activity of the commercial team assigned in terms of commercial efforts made, results obtained, follow-up, and sales plans.
• Frequently visit the assigned commercial offices (in case there is more than one) to give them the necessary support at the management and commercial travel levels.
• Being present at the fairs that the commercial staff of the delegation attends when necessary.
• Always give support and advice to the commercial staff of the delegations that have been assigned to them.
• Give support and advice in matters of important negotiations or if there are problems with important clients.
• Take an active role in the practical training of new commercial staff when necessary.
• Carry out the annual performance evaluation for the commercial personnel of the assigned delegations.
• Development of the entire sales process for the assigned own accounts.
• Develop and maintain long-lasting relationships with existing and new clients
• Transfer all commercial efforts to the CRM tool.
• Provide information to the R&D Department on the market's needs in terms of products marketed and new products according to customer needs.
• Other commercial supervision and coordination tasks
The essential requirements for this position are listed below:
• Bachelor's degree (business management, economy, engineering...).
• Stockholm area residents preferably.
• B2B Sales Experience of 3-4 years mandatory.
• Ability to identify, qualify, and close sales accounts.
• Excellent communication, problem-solving, and presentation skills.
• Availability to travel continuously, more than 50% of the time.
• Excellent problem-solving skills.
The benefits we offer are:
• An attractive compensation package.
• A comprehensive training.
International environment.
