Formulation Scientist/Product developer
Qrios Minds AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-13
About the position
We now have the opportunity for one or several consultants to join our team in the role as Formulation Scientist/Product Developer within the department Oral Product Development at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg. The assignment is on a temporary basis.
Responsibilities
We are looking for a formulation scientist who can work together with us with generating and evaluating pharmaceutical technologies and formulations. The work includes development, characterization, and documentation, mainly of solid based formulations, in order to develop drug products.
The tasks include planning and implementation of experiments with the aim of generating new formulations and optimizing processes in lab and pilot scale. We are looking for both people with and without previous experience in the area.
Your profile
MSc/BSc in chemistry, pharmacy, chemical engineering, food technology or equivalent. Good knowledge in written and spoken Swedish and/or English is necessary as well as laboratory experience including working with computerized systems. If you have experience from working within the pharmaceutical industry, medical tech, or with manufacturing equipment, this will be an advantage. Solid materials/formulation experience is highly meriting.
As a person, you should be well organized, analytical, flexible and accurate. Good team working skills are also important, together with the ability to operate independently. Good communication skills linked to the ability to work to tight timelines are highly valued.
About the organisation
This is a consultant assignement from August until end of December 2024 at AstraZeneca Göteborg.
During this time you will be hired by QRIOS.
About Astra Zeneca:
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies - at AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. Ersättning
