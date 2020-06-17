Formulation/Analytical Scientist, Advanced Drug Delivery - Poolia Sverige AB - Kemistjobb i Göteborg

Do you enjoy working in the lab and have experience within formulation and analytical characterization of active pharmaceutical ingredients? Are you interested in developing liquid formulations for early in vivo studies? Do you enjoy to work collaboratively with and learn from highly motivated and skilled scientists? We are looking for you that are a formulation and analytical chemist with experience in the pre-clinical phase of drug development.AstraZeneca is now seeking three Formulation/Analytical Scientists to join our Small Molecule Preformulation and Biopharmaceutical team within the Advanced Drug Delivery (ADD) function that is part of Pharmaceutical Sciences at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg, Sweden.2020-06-17At AstraZeneca we turn ideas into life changing medicines and strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big, and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're the one we are looking for. Pharmaceutical Sciences at AstraZeneca delivers the therapies of the future through scientific leadership in drug delivery, design of synthetic routes, and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and drug products. Our portfolio of projects spans traditional small molecules, peptides, oligonucleotides to RNA based therapeutics across AstraZeneca's therapy areas. Advanced Drug Delivery (ADD) resides within Pharmaceutical Sciences with a mission to provide novel products to AstraZeneca's clinical pipeline.As a Scientist working in the pre-clinical development phase within ADD you will support drug projects from a formulation perspective, from the first in vivo studies to candidate drug nomination. You will focus on various small molecule projects and develop formulations and analytical assessments for PK, PK/PD studies, and toxicology studies. You will work as a member of pharmaceutical project teams, and in close collaboration with other analysts, formulators, solid state, biopharmaceutics experts at AstraZeneca.Preferably, you should are experienced in formulation chemistry as well as in analytical chemistry and have previously been exposed to an industrial setting. You should possess an enthusiasm for laboratory-based work, be flexible and have a collaborative and problem-solving mind-set. We are looking for a scientist with good communication and planning skills, balanced with the ability to work independently. In addition, you will need a strong sense of responsibility, team work and delivery focus.

Main Responsibilities:
Support drug development projects with formulations for pre-clinical in vivo investigations.
Perform essential characterization of the formulations e.g. content, impurity, pH and particle size measurements to support studies like stability, homogeneity etc.
Generate, evaluate and report data clearly and reliably in accordance with current standard procedures.
Give formulation/analytical support to scientific initiatives together with other specialists within these areas.
Working as a member of cross-skilled drug development project teams.

Qualifications:
Essential Requirements:
MSc degree in a scientific discipline relevant to formulation/analytical science (e.g., chemistry, pharmaceutical technology, surface & colloid chemistry or equivalent qualifications).
Basic knowledge of analytical methodologies such as spectrometry, separation science (U/HPLC) and physical particle characterization, i.e. particle size measurements.
Understanding of principles and applications of Good Laboratory Practices (GMP/GLP).
Ability to communicate in English both orally and in writing.

Desirable Requirements:
3+ years of industrial experience of formulation work focused on small molecules in pre-clinical drug development phase.
Profound knowledge within liquid based formulation science as well as analytical chemistry.

About the Company:
AstraZeneca is a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company. We turn ideas into life changing medicines. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. Here, we see the impact of our collective ideas and expertise, and the power of science to deliver them.

AstraZeneca is an equal opportunity employer. AstraZeneca will consider all qualified applicants for employment without discrimination on grounds of disability, sex or sexual orientation, pregnancy or maternity leave status, race or national or ethnic origin, age, religion or belief, gender identity or re-assignment, marital or civil partnership status, protected veteran status (if applicable) or any other characteristic protected by law.