Formal Verification Engineer - 421556
2023-05-24
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 74,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Formal Verification Engineer in Stockholm or Hässleholm we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your engineering expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll work alongside passionate, motivated, and dedicated teammates.
You'll get up close to our product on intriguing projects. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business, utilising cutting-edge technology to gain a thorough technical perspective. You'll make sure everything adheres to requirements, and much more.
You'll specifically take care of verifying that the interlocking systems fulfil the ERTMS railway signalling requirements provided by the customer. Tests will primarily be carried out using formal methods, which are based on propositional and predicate logic. These methods are essential and crucial to ensure the safety of the interlocking system.
We'll look to you for:
• Analyze and understand system requirements for the generic application of the interlocking system
• Specify, execute, and report test results
• Review and update existing tests and specifications
• Analyze test results and non-conformity results
• Cooperation within teams and departments to continuously improve system knowledge.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Bachelor or master's degree in engineering
Background in mathematics and algorithm studies are a great asset to the role
Strong post graduate work experience in software development is desirable
Experience with formal methods is considered a plus
Railway signalling knowledge is considered a plus
Fluent English language is mandatory, Swedish language is considered a plus.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with the CENELEC standard to prove for safety of the interlocking
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our hybrid environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Progress onwards from tester to system engineer and beyond
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
