Forest Workers Wanted - Tree Planting Season 2026

Kronhallas Skogsvård AB / Skogsbrukarjobb / Torsby
2025-11-03


Visa alla skogsbrukarjobb i Torsby, Sunne, Hagfors, Munkfors, Arvika eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Kronhallas Skogsvård AB i Torsby

We are looking for motivated and hardworking forest workers for the tree planting season 2026.
You will job outdoors planting tree seedlings in clear-cut areas. The work is physsically demanding and requiers good stamina, accuracy and a positive attitude. Work is usually done in teams, and quality and speed are both important. Experience is a plus!
If you enjoy outdoorwork, teamwork and want a job where hard work really pays off, this is the job for you!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-03
0706952855

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Season 2026".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Kronhallas Skogsvård AB (org.nr 556675-1425), http://kronhallas.se

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
9585683

Prenumerera på jobb från Kronhallas Skogsvård AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Kronhallas Skogsvård AB: