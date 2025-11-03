Forest Workers Wanted - Tree Planting Season 2026
2025-11-03
, Sunne
, Hagfors
, Munkfors
, Arvika
We are looking for motivated and hardworking forest workers for the tree planting season 2026.
You will job outdoors planting tree seedlings in clear-cut areas. The work is physsically demanding and requiers good stamina, accuracy and a positive attitude. Work is usually done in teams, and quality and speed are both important. Experience is a plus!
If you enjoy outdoorwork, teamwork and want a job where hard work really pays off, this is the job for you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-03
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Season 2026".
