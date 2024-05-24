Footwear Technologist - Menswear position at H&M
2024-05-24
Job Description
The H&M Head Office is based in Stockholm, Sweden, where we create and develop our fashion collections for a wide variety of customers. H&M is a dynamic international workplace where high pace and rapid changes are a natural part of our day.
Do you want to be part of strengthening the H&M menswear assortment? Do you wish to be part of a creative team that works in agile and collaborative ways with the menswear customer focus? Are you curious and driven to meet our customers' expectations and beyond? Are you a Footwear Technologist with a passion for menswear fashion? Then we would love to meet you!
We are looking for a driven and flexible experienced Footwear Technologist with product development knowledge, who loves fashion and who wants to develop and secure the best fit and quality for our customer. We believe you are visionary, like to inspire and involve the team to work towards common goals within sustainability, creativity, inclusion, and diversity.
As a Footwear Technologist, you will be part of developing the H&M shoe range, working with diversified silhouettes, different kinds of qualities, and details within men's footwear. You will specialize in the fit and product development aligned to footwear. You will get the chance to be creative and enjoy the challenge of working with the men's collection. We have come a long way in the digital journey and work at a fast pace to capture the needs and wants of our exciting, ever-changing young customer. This role will include Component/Product development both for pre-season and in-season working together with a team of Product Designers and Product Developers. In terms of profession skills and responsibilities this will include:
Strong technical knowledge i.e., fitting standards with the capability to change and solve fitting issues, always with detailed fit comments.
In this role you will travel to suppliers in the Far East to optimize manufacturing processes & constructions .
Building relationships with suppliers and factories and working closely with the production office.
Extensive knowledge of lasts and last measurements in relation to fit and footwear standards. New last and outsole development and how the last and outside interact, with the understanding of outsole materials and their properties.
Ability to understand and amend blueprints, and 3D outsole files.
Analytical mindset i.e., looking into selling & returns and understanding how to amend products in relation to feedback.
Clear follow up and appropriate action.
Risk assessment , Expert and confident in fit assessment to carry out detailed footwear fitting and risk analysis across the range.
Research new lasts, outsoles, technologies & materials. Focusing on fit and quality (always with the aim of constant improvement).
Support the design through technical solutions to reach desired look and feel of the product.
At the Menswear assortment, you will work in a fast-paced environment with new challenges and exciting projects for the menswear customer. Menswear assortment is a dynamic workplace where high pace, collaborative mindset, and willingness to always improve our product creations are a natural part of our everyday.
Qualifications
At least 5 years working as a Footwear Technologist or similar with a BA Fashion degree
Full knowledge and scope of manufacturing production processes & constructions
Experienced travelling to suppliers in the Far East with an understanding of manufacturing processes and limitations (all construction types)
Knowledge of PLM, Illustrator and 3D (Rhino, Blender or other 3D systems)
Have a great sense of fashion and style, keeping up to date with the latest trends and technical developments
Proficient with Microsoft Office applications including Word/Email/PPT/Excel.
Ideally experience within Men's shoes
Great organizational skills, work well under pressure and ability to prioritize workload
Understanding of H&M company values and price range, whilst maintaining the highest level of detail, fit, and quality
Self-reliant and independent but also a true team player
Flexible and adaptable mindset
Customer-centric mindset with a clear understanding of the target customer
Strategic for setting the technical strategy and driving changes
Verbal & Written English communication
Additional Information
These are full-time positions starting in September 2024 . The role is located at the H&M Head Office in Stockholm. Please apply here with a CV in English by June 3, 2024 (Interviews will be held continuously).
If you are a current employee, please remember to communicate with your closest manager when applying.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefore, we kindly ask you not to attach any cover letter in your application as they often contain information that could trigger unintentional biases.
H&M Group is committed to recruiting great people, and we believe a diverse workforce plays an important role in our success. We welcome applications from all parts of the world and will offer relocation support if you are relocating from another country.
