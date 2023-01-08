Food Scientist and Sensory analyst

Cool Company Skandinavien AB / Laborantjobb / Lund
2023-01-08


Leading the food formulation benchtop work
• Managing the ingredient and lab supplies inventory and mapping needs
• Leading & designing sensory evaluation tests
• Laboratory housekeeping and Care

Education
Bachelor's degree in engineering or food technology. Food, Gastronomy, Nutrition,
Biochemical or nutrition science degree from university.

Skills & Qualification
o Important to have strong interest in working together with customer.
o Ability to collaborate using a flexible and positive attitude focusing on
finding solutions rather amplifying challenges.
o You are curious in learning, in specially how to process different kinds of food.
o You are comfortable in discussing food processing from a practical standpoint,
if coming from other industry a curiosity to learn food processing.
o You are pro-active, accurate and enjoy taking responsibility.
o You thrive with change and enjoys working in an ambiguous and dynamic
environment where learning from your mistakes is a constant.
o Fluency in written and spoken English is mandatory

Experiences
o Academic experience from the food industry or other biochemical industry.
o At lest 1 year experience in food technology

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-18
E-post: viktor.kron@coolcompany.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Cool Company Skandinavien AB (org.nr 556432-8390)

Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak

Kontakt
Viktor Kron
viktor.kron@coolcompany.se
+46761745067

Jobbnummer
7319929

