Food Safety & Compliance Specialist
2025-03-14
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Food Safety & Compliance Specialist
Job Description:
We are looking for a Food Safety & Compliance Specialist to review and approve suppliers documents related to applicable Food Safety legislation and specifically materials and parts in food contact.
Key Responsibilities:
Support internally and externally with advice on Materials and parts in Food contact
Define, order, review and follow up migration testing of materials and parts in food contact
Develop Model Formulations and maintain the data, test them in a Lab and pilot scale
Report and document findings and results with stakeholders
Develop ways to process, preserve and package food safely
Modify and improve existing recipes
Analyze compliance to legislations in EU/US/China and suggest and drive activities to close gaps.
Analyze compliance to legislations outside EU/US/China and suggest and drive activities to close gaps (examples, France, Italy, Brazil, Japan).
Analyze customer demands and drive activities and create communication
Requirements:
Supplier management
Regulation (EC) No. 1935/2004 on materials and articles intended to come into contact with food
Regulation (EU) 10/2011 on plastic materials and articles intended to come into contact with food, as applicable to the plastic parts of such kits and/or components
Regulation (EC) 2023/2006 on good manufacturing practice for materials and articles intended to come into contact with food
Product ownership
Ability to analyze all Food Contact legislations to analyze compliance and mitigate gaps
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
