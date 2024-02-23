Food & Beverage Co-worker - Summer extra
Company Description
Älmhult is the heart of IKEA. This is where our culture and values were shaped and still develop. This is where the global range and product development for IKEA takes place today and where we want to continue to develop together with the municipality and the community at large. Älmhult is a melting pot of many different nationalities and cultures. Because to make things better for the many, we want to involve people from all parts of the world. Nonetheless, we never forget our Swedish heritage that forms the backbone of who we are today.
IKEA Älmhult AB is a holding company and forms a company group with IKEA Museum, IKEA Hotell, IKEA Property AB. We are an independent entity within the Inter IKEA Group.
IKEA Hotell is in the heart of IKEA, Älmhult. We have been here since 1964 and was built for IKEAs customer to stay a bit longer. We have welcomed guests from near and far for almost 50 years now. We are serving meatballs, making beds, and acts as the natural meeting place and social hub in Älmhult. Now, with greater capacity than ever we fully focus on the needs of our guests! We offer 254 hotel rooms, 5 conference rooms, large common areas, laundry rooms and gym. We are serving both breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our mission is to make our guests feel at home while staying at IKEA Hotell.
Job Description
Our values, co-workers and culture have made IKEA one of Sweden's most interesting and popular workplaces. Now we are looking for you who want to be part of our journey and support us during the summer in our restaurant at IKEA Hotell.
Our team in the Hotel consists of about 45 co-workers with different experiences and backgrounds who together meet our guests with a service-minded approach and a great commitment. As Food & Beverage Co-worker you will be serving breakfast, lunch or dinner, and enabling a great experience connected to conferences or meetings at the hotel. Truly great service is built on a genuine desire to please and satisfy the guest. If you have a service mind-set, you will understand the importance of what you do and how it impacts our guests experience of IKEA Hotell.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who love to meet our guests in a service-minded way! You are curious to start working in a 24 hour open service hotel. When the hotel and restaurant are full of guests, they will be met by co-workers who love the extra pulse and the high pace that comes with the job.
Your personality is of great importance to us. To succeed in this role we see you take own initiatives to get things done, and curious to find new better ways of doing things. You have the ability to solve problems that arise on a daily basis.
You like working together with your colleagues, you are a great team-member and have a passion for food and guest experiences. It is beneficial if you have experience in food preparation, restaurant and/or service industry.
We expect you to speak both Swedish and English fluently, and it is beneficial if you master some additional language. You are also comfortable working with digital tools. You must be over 18 years old. Of course, you share our passion for IKEA's history, culture and values!
Additional information
We offer you the opportunity to work in a growing company where you can further develop your professional skills in your daily work! A job over the summer could be the best start on your future career within IKEA.
We are looking for several new colleagues in our departments Kitchen and Restaurant for temporary employment during the summer, with various employment rates 80-100%. Evening and weekend shifts are included to cover the hotel 's opening hours.
If you have any questions about the job you are welcome to contact Ernesto Calderon (Restaurant) ernesto.calderon@inter.ikea.com
Mats Stjernqvist (Restaurant) mats.stjernqvist@inter.ikea.com
, or Fredrik Gustafsson (Kitchen) fredrik.gustafsson@inter.ikea.com
.
Please note that we for data privacy (GDPR) reasons are not able to accept applications by email.
Please apply for the job no later than 15 March 2024. We recruit on an ongoing basis, so don 't hesitate to send in your application already today. Welcome with your application (CV and motivation letter), where you also have clearly stated to which team you are applying to! Så ansöker du
