Food Delivery Riders in Helsingborg
Warraich Trade AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Stenungsund Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Stenungsund
2026-04-21
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Are you friendly, energetic, and passionate about customer service?
We are looking for a Shop Salesman to join our growing retail operations and deliver an excellent in-store experience to our customers.
Key Responsibilities
Greet and assist customers with product selection and inquiries
Maintain a clean, organized, and well-stocked shop environment
Handle billing, cash, and POS transactions efficiently
Support inventory management and restocking of products
Ensure high standards of customer service and satisfaction
Assist in promotions, displays, and in-store marketing activities
Work closely with team members to ensure smooth daily operations
What We're Looking For
Previous experience in retail or customer service (preferred)
Strong communication skills (English required, Swedish is a plus)
Friendly, approachable, and customer-focused attitude
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
Basic understanding of sales and product handling
Team player with a positive mindset
What We Offer
Opportunity to work in a growing and dynamic company
Supportive and team-oriented work environment
Competitive salary based on experience
Career growth opportunities
Apply Now
Send your CV and cover letter to:gofleetab@gmail.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-05
E-post: gofleetab@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Warraich Trade AB
(org.nr 559159-7371)
444 30 STENUNGSUND Arbetsplats
Stenungsund Jobbnummer
9868141