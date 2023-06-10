Food delivery person
owision AB / Servicepersonaljobb / Tyresö Visa alla servicepersonaljobb i Tyresö
2023-06-10
, Lidingö
, Värmdö
, Huddinge
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos owision AB i Tyresö
What to expect from the role
Valid work permit in Sweden
Lives near Stockholm
Learning how to organize and multitask on the job.
Learn on the job regarding the best practices in the industry.
Exposure to the logistics industry.
Hands-on experience delivering items to various addresses is a plus
Responsibilities
Deliver various items to different addresses as assigned.
Stick to a schedule and be time-bound on the job.
Follow the prescribed routes most convenient for delivery.
Inspect, operate and maintain the vehicle and its cleanliness.
Collect payments whenever necessary.
Ensure the customer receives the package.
Maintain a log of all deliveries and related information for reference and confirmation.
Follow road safety rules and regulations.
Requirements
Valid professional driver's license for the required vehicle type.
Prior experience as a delivery driver is a plus
Great time management and organization skills.
Good ability to drive with no prior violations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-10
E-post: hr@owision.com Arbetsgivare owision AB
(org.nr 559171-4711)
Grepvägen 1 (visa karta
)
135 43 TYRESÖ Jobbnummer
7869551