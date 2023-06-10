Food delivery person

What to expect from the role
Valid work permit in Sweden
Lives near Stockholm
Learning how to organize and multitask on the job.
Learn on the job regarding the best practices in the industry.
Exposure to the logistics industry.
Hands-on experience delivering items to various addresses is a plus

Responsibilities
Deliver various items to different addresses as assigned.
Stick to a schedule and be time-bound on the job.
Follow the prescribed routes most convenient for delivery.
Inspect, operate and maintain the vehicle and its cleanliness.
Collect payments whenever necessary.
Ensure the customer receives the package.
Maintain a log of all deliveries and related information for reference and confirmation.
Follow road safety rules and regulations.

Requirements
Valid professional driver's license for the required vehicle type.
Prior experience as a delivery driver is a plus
Great time management and organization skills.
Good ability to drive with no prior violations.

