Food and Beverage Supervisor
Royal Viking Hotel AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Royal Viking Hotel AB i Stockholm
If you are looking to work in Sweden's capital you'll appreciate the central location of the Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel, at Norrmalm in Stockholm, which is directly opposite the hotel is Central Station.
Our 459 sleek rooms and suites are designed for a good night's sleep with a focus on well-being and relaxation. A scenic address by the Baltic Sea guarantees that fresh seafood is served to our guests daily at Stockholm Fisk Restaurant. And our rooftop bar HIGH, offers guests refreshing drinks and top-floor views of the islands and archipelago.
The hotel also houses 17 elegant and innovative meeting spaces with a capacity of up to 150 people, plus an atrium large enough to host 450 guests.
Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with ten distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,160 hotels in operation and under development in 95+ countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.
People are at the core of our business success and future. Our people are true Moment Makers and together we bring the culture, spirit, environment and opportunities that empower you to be your best, every day, everywhere, every time. Together, we make Every Moment Matter.
We are now looking for a Head Waiter - Breakfast to join our dynamic team here at Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel, Stockholm!
We focus on you as a person, your skills, talents, and passion - not only on your resume. Because mindset is what it's all about. And you can grow the rest with us. That's a promise!
The Head Waiter Role
Our Food & Beverage Service Team are the final piece of the puzzle, they are sophisticated hosts with an instinctive ability to anticipate guests' needs by being in the right place at the right time and delivering a hospitality experience that goes above and beyond - creating memorable moments for our guests.
Our Head Waiter is keen as mustard where service is concerned!
You will support our food and beverage team and lead by example, ensuring our standards of service are high whilst ensuring back of house is in order. Whether it be a plate full of numbers, setting a rota or laying the table for a successful team.
Work proactively to improve guest satisfaction and comfort, delivering a positive and timely response to guest enquiries
Contributing to a good working environment and promoting our corporate culture and values
Serve our guests in a prompt and courteous manner in accordance with our Food & Beverage service standards
Promote additional sales by taking opportunities to up-sell
Maintain a thorough working knowledge of the food & drink menus items to be able to advise guests on selection and to train the team members
As an integral part of the team, you will work proactively to ensure the smooth running of the food and beverage operations in the restaurant
As Head Waiter for our Breakfast team, you will join a team that is passionate about delivering exceptional service where we believe that anything is possible, whilst having fun in all that we do!
Qualities We Are Looking For In our Head Waiter - Breakfast:
Flexibility and a positive, Yes I Can! Attitude
An eye for detail
A person that loves early mornings
Is a creative problem-solver
Passionate about creating extraordinary service
Ability to work as part of a team to ensure guest satisfaction
Strong verbal communication skills
Likes having fun at work
Communicates in English and Swedish
Experience in a similar position is beneficial but not essential
What We Offer Our Head Waiter:
We aim to be as good a place to work as we are to stay. That is why we offer a competitive compensation and benefits package, which includes:
Becoming a part of the #3 Best Employer in the Travel & Leisure industry globally, ranked by Forbes in 2023
Special rates for our team members, and friends and families while travelling and staying in our hotels
We take our "We grow talent, talent grows us" culture belief to heart. With us you will benefit from a wide range of development offers supporting your learning & growth right from your onboarding. This includes an individual development plan and unlimited access to more than +20K learning modules & programs through Radisson Academy
Participate and live Responsible Business every day together with our team members in the hotel and in the local communities where we work on creating shared value, better futures and a better planet for all
A workplace covered by collective agreement
Special prices for employees at our own restaurants
An international workplace with colleagues and guests from all over the world
The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, art'otel, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.
Become part of the world of Moment Makers, we are looking forward to getting to know you! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Full Time Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Royal Viking Hotel AB
(org.nr 556068-3871) Arbetsplats
Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel, Stockholm - Food & Beverage Jobbnummer
8947155