FM Category Lead (Soft FM)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
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, Huddinge
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Job Description
Are you interested in shaping how Soft FM services are delivered and developed at a global scale? We're looking for a FM Category Lead within Soft FM to join our Global Facilities Management team.
If you're motivated by having a direct impact on store experience, service quality, compliance and cost efficiency across our global store portfolio, this could be the role for you.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As FM Category Lead you will provide end-to-end category leadership for Facilities Management within Soft FM and drive the global development, implementation and continuous improvement of Soft FM strategies and services across our store portfolio. You will act as subject matter expert, supporting markets and ensure that Soft FM services, and cleaning in particular, are delivered in a consistent, compliant and brand-aligned way across all store formats.
Your responsibilities include, but not limited to:
Provide end-to-end category leadership within Soft FM, including service delivery, performance management and supplier governance
Develop and maintain global Soft FM strategies, standards and operating models aligned with our brand, sustainability and cost targets
Ensure Soft FM services meet operational, compliance and brand requirements across markets
Lead the development and follow-up of KPIs, performance reviews and continuous improvement initiatives
Drive consistency through standardised processes, SLAs, contracts and governance models in close collaboration with Procurement
Act as a global subject-matter expert within Soft FM, supporting markets with guidance, best practice and capability building
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
In this role, you'll partner closely with FM and Facility Managers in markets, Procurement Strategists, Store Development, Controlling, Sustainability and other global functions. You will also collaborate closely with suppliers and service partners to ensure strong delivery and compliance.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
At least 5-10 years' experience in Facilities Management, Category Management or Supplier Management within Soft FM
Bachelor's degree within Facilities Management, Business Administration or similar.
Experience working with service-based FM delivery
Strong understanding of FM systems, performance steering and service-based KPIs
Experience implementing FM strategies and managing vendor performance across multiple sites or markets
And people who are...
Analytical and structured, with the ability to balance strategic and operational perspectives
Excellent communicators who can influence and align stakeholders across markets and functions
Proactive and solution-oriented, comfortable leading initiatives from idea to implementation
Collaborative and supportive, with a strong focus on knowledge sharing and capability building
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is a full-time permanent position based in our Head Office in Stockholm. This role reports to the Head of Construction & Facilities. If your experience, skills and ambitions align with this role, please submit your application at your earliest convenience, but no later than June 21, 2026. Please note that we will review applications and interview on a rolling basis, however as we head into summer, we appreciate your patience with us as we get back to you.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9961607