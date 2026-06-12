FM Category Lead (Hard FM)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
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, Huddinge
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Job Description
Are you interested in shaping how Hard FM is managed at a global scale? We're looking for a FM Category Lead within Hard FM to join our Global Facilities Management team.
In this role, you will have a direct impact on customer experience, operational efficiency and long-term asset value across our global store portfolio. You will own the Hard FM category end-to-end, from asset strategies and technical standards to performance setting, supplier governance and continuous improvement across markets.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As FM Category Lead you will provide end-to-end category leadership for Facilities Management within Hard FM, shaping strategies, standards and operating models while enabling strong performance, compliance and continuous improvement across markets. You'll furthermore act as subject matter expert, supporting markets globally and help drive consistency through standardised processes, SLAs, contracts and governance models.
If you're motivated by the idea of influencing senior leaders and aligning multiple functions and markets around a common direction, this role offers a genuine opportunity to make your mark. This role will suit you if you enjoy translating technical complexity into clear actions and you're confident in leading discussions, driving decisions and building commitment with senior leaders and partners.
Your responsibilities include, but not limited to:
Provide end-to-end category leadership within Hard FM, covering technical assets, maintenance strategies and supplier governance
Develop and maintain global Hard FM strategies, standards and operating models aligned with brand, sustainability and cost targets
Act as a global subject-matter expert within Hard FM, supporting markets with guidance and best practice
Lead asset, service and energy planning to enable fact-based steering and long-term performance
Define and follow up on KPIs, performance reviews and improvement initiatives across markets
Drive consistency through standardised processes, SLAs, contracts and governance models
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
In this role, you'll partner closely with FM and Facility Managers in markets, Procurement Strategists, Store Development, Controlling, Sustainability and other global functions. You will also collaborate closely with suppliers and service partners to ensure strong delivery and compliance.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
At least 5-10 years experience in Facilities Management, Category Management or Supplier Management within Hard FM
Bachelor's degree within Facilities Management, Engineering (Mechanical, Electrical, Building Services) or Property/Construction Management
Experience working with Facility Asset Management and CAFM Systems
Strong understanding of FM systems, performance steering and technical or service-based KPIs
Experience implementing FM strategies and managing vendor performance across multiple sites or markets
And people who are...
Analytical and structured, with the ability to balance strategic and operational perspectives
Confident communicators who can influence and align stakeholders across markets and functions
Proactive and solution-oriented, comfortable leading initiatives from idea to implementation
Collaborative and supportive, with a strong focus on knowledge sharing and capability building
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is a full-time permanent position based in our Head Office in Stockholm. This role reports to the Head of Construction & Facilities. If your experience, skills and ambitions align with this role, please submit your application at your earliest convenience, but no later than June 21, 2026. Please note that we will review applications and interview on a rolling basis, however as we head into summer, we appreciate your patience with us as we get back to you.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9961648