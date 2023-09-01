Flyttsmart is looking for a Front-end Developer
2023-09-01
Would you like to be a part of a tech company that is making a difference in people's lives? At Flyttsmart, they are building and scaling up their digital platform. A digital solution where consumers get a seamless moving experience. Working with the real estate industry and suppliers to make a seamless experience that has not existed on the market before.
About Flyttsmart
You will be a part of a fast-growing scale-up where you will play a key role in implementing new functions, user experiences, interfaces, and concepts.
Flyttsmart is first in the market and exclusive in their service, so here you can help build something exceptional where your creativity can make a long-term impression and help hundreds of thousands of people.
You will be a part of an optimistic and appreciative work culture that will allow you to accelerate your professional development. There are endless opportunities to learn, grow and feel empowered to realize your full potential.
About the role
As a front-end developer at Flyttsmart, you will experience a great responsibility to make the best product possible. You will get the chance to join at the beginning of an incredible journey, developing new features and, with their expertise improving existing ones.
The teams at Flyttsmart are self-driven and cross-functional, which means that you'll be part of the entire product development cycle. All personell work data-driven in close collaboration with each other - exploring, testing and iterating. They validate against actual data and learn from new insights.
Your main responsibilities
To write reusable, testable, and efficient code.
Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability.
To write unit tests.
Work close with designers and other stakeholders.
The tech stack
Front-end technologies: React, Redux, Styled Components, Axios, ESLint.
Back-end Technologies: NestJS (NodeJS), TypeScript, PostgreSQL, Redis, AWS (ECS, CloudFormation, CodeBuild, CodePipeline, RDS).
About you
Minimum 2 years experience of working with React or equivalent framework.
Excellent understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3.
Proficient understanding/knowledge of code versioning tools, such as Git.
A constant curiosity to keep up with industry trends and utilize these best in your daily job.
Proficient understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.
Excellent understanding of how your code affects the user's experience.
Nice to have-skills
React relevant techniques like Redux, React Hooks Next.js.
Knowledge/Experience in Styled components or similar CSS-in-JS tools.
Knowledge/Experience working with a headless CMS, like Prismic.
For you to thrive at Flyttsmart
To fully enjoy your time at Flyttsmart you will need to be: Organized, thorough and detailed oriented.
Communicative and collaborative.
Ambitious - who thrives in a dynamic environment at the same time enjoy your work.
Flyttsmart offers you
Magic colleagues - not as in magicians and fortune-tellers - but as in incredibly kind, intelligent and fun-loving people.
Flexibility to work your way - you can work partly from home and office.
Support you all the way - Flyttsmart believes in you and support you in everything from achieving your goals and developing your skills to giving your ideas wings.
Flyttsmart cares for their employees - Flyttsmart offers a wellness allowance. The employee is also entitled to 3 paid hours per week for wellness activities such as workouts/exercise.
Pension and health insurance are a matter of course. Their lovely roof terrace is a bonus.
