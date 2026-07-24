Flying Doctor
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-07-24
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, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
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Flying Doctor
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values – customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste – are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
We are looking for a Flying Doctor to join Scania's Strategic Business team within Pilot Partner Operations.
This is a unique, high-impact role where you will work with cutting-edge, non-standard solutions - often before they reach serial production. You will operate in a highly dynamic and unstructured environment, supporting customers globally and helping transform early-stage innovations into scalable business.
You'll be part of a diverse, international team working across functions such as R&D, service, production, and sales to ensure uptime, reliability, and customer success.
Job Responsibilities
Technical & Operational Support:
Troubleshoot advanced vehicle systems using both standard and non-serial R&D tools
Perform activities such as ECU programming, parametrization, diagnostics, and system-level troubleshooting
Support workshops and technicians with implementation of new technologies
Ensure solutions meet customer expectations for uptime and performance
Stakeholder & Customer Collaboration:
Work closely with dealers, distributors, customers, and global stakeholders
Act as a bridge between R&D, commercial, and service organizations
Build strong partnerships to support implementation and continuous improvement
Business Development & Innovation:
Support introduction of new solutions and business models
Provide feedback to improve products and enable future scaling
Operate in a fast-changing environment without predefined processes
Global Delivery:
Work internationally across cultures and teams
Deliver support throughout the full customer lifecycle
Ensure contracts, services, and operational readiness are in place
Who You Are
Experience & Background:
Minimum 5 years of experience in automotive or similar technical industry
Experience in workshop, service or aftersales environment
Background in roles such as:
Technical support
Service engineer / master technician
Product development or system testing
Experience working with customers and handling complex or critical situations
Experience working in an international environment
Technical Competences:
Hands-on experience with vehicle diagnostics and troubleshooting tools
Experience with:
ECU programming, parametrization, replacement
CAN / software systems and distributed functionality
Reading wiring diagrams and system troubleshooting
Strong analytical skills and ability to identify and explain technical issues
Good understanding of service delivery processes and workshop operations
Leadership & Collaboration:
Experience in managing people or leading projects
Strong stakeholder management skills across functions (R&D, service, sales)
Ability to build trust and collaborate with internal and external partners
Excellent communication skills and customer-oriented mindset
This Is Us
We are part of Scania's Strategic Business unit within Pilot Partner Operations - a team working at the forefront of innovation.
Our mission is to explore and develop new business opportunities and cutting-edge solutions that go beyond Scania's standard offering. We operate where others can't - turning ideas into reality and scaling what works.
We are a highly international and diverse team, with colleagues across Europe, Australia, and beyond. Our backgrounds range from engineering and R&D to commercial and workshop operations, creating a strong mix of perspectives and expertise.
What makes us unique:
We work with non-standard, often first-of-its-kind solutions
We collaborate across R&D, service, production, sales, and external partners
We support solutions throughout their entire lifecycle: from pilot to scaling
We are a learning-driven organization, constantly developing new skills and knowledge
You will join a team that thrives in complexity, embraces challenges, and is passionate about delivering real impact for customers worldwide.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic and engaging workplace where collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement are part of everyday life. You will be part of a strong team environment that encourages knowledge sharing and close cooperation across functions.
With a structured development plan and a wide range of training opportunities, Scania supports your professional growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include access to our health center in Gröndal or a wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible working hours, and company car leasing. Scania also arranges events for employees and their families, and for those living in Stockholm, convenient commuting is supported through direct Scania Job express buses to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-08-02. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Alina Jeschke, Talent Acquisition Specialist, alina.jeschke@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
10010644