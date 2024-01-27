Flygtekniker F50
Role Summary:
As a certified B1 or preferable B1/B2 Aircraft Technician with Fokker 50 Type endorsed on your license you will be a part of the regular Maintenance staff performing mainly Base Maintenance, you must be open for travel and used to work independently as we have different Line stations where we from time to time give support from Malmö
Advantage is knowledge of AMICOS
Responsible for certifying the work performed on duty in the hangar
Perform Work in consultation with Check leader, Maintenance Planning and Production Support
Ensure that all work is completed IAW company procedures and the relevant maintenance documentation, that technical logs and work orders, are completed and returned to technical records.
Stay updated and well informed about valid instructions, regulations, and maintenance information.
Keep current with Work Schedule, Company procedures, requirements and any authorization ratings held for the work performed.
Have confidence to issue an Occurrence (SMS) report if a deviation from the established company Flight Safety Standard is discovered.
Requirements:
• Unrestricted EASA B1 or B1/B2 license with Fokker 50 type rating
• Valid Driver's License
You are a person that are and have
• Flexible and maintains focus even when there are sharp changes in the work tasks
• Likes order & structure and is environmentally conscious
• Committed and responsible with integrity and good judgment skills
• Arrives on time, keeps appointments, and takes your job and responsibilities seriously
• Easy to work with, independent and quality conscious Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-26
E-post: hr@amapola.nu Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amapola Flyg AB
(org.nr 556413-6595)
Hangarvägen 8 (visa karta
)
230 32 STURUP / MALMÖ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Amapola Flyg Sturup Kontakt
Teknisk chef
Thomas Carlborg thomas.carlborg@amapola.nu +46733858555 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Amapola Flyg AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8425297