Flygmekaniker / Flygtekniker

2023-12-14
Flygtekniker - Aircraft Engineer
Antal tjänster: 4
Arbetsgivare: Ari Aviation Maintenance
Tjänstebeskrivning:
Short Job description
We are looking for aircraft engineers & aircraft mechanics to join our Line Maintenance operation where we maintain UPS fleet of Boeing 767.
Main tasks
• Perform planned maintenance.
• Troubleshoot and rectify faulty systems.
• Record performed activities in IT systems.
Kvalifikationskrav:
Experience and Qualificatins
• Part 66 license or CoR for category A1, B1.1 and/or B2.
• Driver license for car.
• Good English communication skills and knowledge of a Scandinavian language
• High proficiency in IT.
• Part 66 license with endorsed type.
• Documented experience.
• Ability to speak and understand English.
• Previous experience from using Amos.
What does Ari Aviation Maintenance offer you
• Training: Via UPS Technical Training we can offer training for all maintenance activities from human factor training to type rating on UPS Boeing 767 operated aircrafts.
• Career: At Ari Aviation Maintenance we encourage people to grow and pursue different careers within the entire company.
• Salary: According to collective bargain agreements as well as local agreements.
Other of Importance
• You must have a clean criminal record and have proof of occupation 5 year back.
• All positions will be on a shift plan rotation as we cover 24/7/365
• Before employment a drug- and alcohol test will be carried out.
• Apply via Aritam2023@gmail.com
, or "apply here" buttom, and please upload all relevant documents.
• Questions, not applications, to Aritam2023@gmail.com
Deadline for your application is 31st of December 2023, but do not wait, interviews will be held continuously.
We look forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-13
E-post: Aritam2023@gmail.com Omfattning
