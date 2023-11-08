Fluent in German? Work as a Market Researcher!
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
MultiMind is looking for German speaking, driven and service-oriented people seeking an interesting extra job as a market researcher for short-term projects. For those of you who are interested, this may also lead to longer full-time positions at other MultiMinds international customers. The projects come in ad-hoc and are generally between 1-4 weeks in length, weekdays on normal office hours. The office is placed in Stockholm.
We currently have a project that is scheduled to start the 14th of November, lasting for approximately a week.
The job
As a market researcher, you call and interview key individuals in various companies related to the industry being investigated in the current project. The interview includes questions about the industry, companies, products, etc. This is a job where you get to access and learn from interesting information, which forms the basis for our client 's analyses and advice to their customers.
The work may also involve finding relevant contact information for companies/contact persons to call. The job demands a high level of professionalism and representing our client in a positive manner.
You will receive a structured interview guide and necessary information to perform the job well. Please note that the job does not involve any sales.
Requirements
* A good and social communicator who is comfortable with computer and phone as a tool.
* Communicates fluently in English and German
* Like working with people and in groups, while taking responsibility for their own work.
* Careful and structured way of work
More information
The benefits of working part-time as a market research consultant are the ability to gain relevant work experience and earn extra money. The work is flexible, and you have the opportunity to choose which projects you want to work on. There is always a possibility that projects vary in length and that they are cancelled with short notice. Therefore, it is important that you are comfortable with flexible schedules.
Interested?
If you are interested in working part-time and gaining work experience, we encourage you to register your CV and apply today.
You will be contacted when a project matches your qualifications, and will then be signed to our pool of consultants for these projects. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Thomas Åkerblad thomas.akerblad@multimind.se 070-8560708 Jobbnummer
8249253