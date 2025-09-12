Fluent in Finnish? We're hiring in Customer Service
2025-09-12
Would you like to work in an international environment where innovation and technology meet world-class customer service? Do you enjoy helping people and finding smart solutions? If so, we've got the role for you!
We're now looking for a Customer Service Representative fluent in Finnish to join an exciting position based in Solna.
About the companyThrough us, you'll be working with one of Europe's best-known banks, specializing in payment solutions and e-commerce. This is a modern and fast-growing organization that places the customer experience at the heart of everything it does, supporting millions of people across the globe every day. The company is known for its rapid development, tech-driven culture, and ability to deliver smooth and secure online shopping experiences.
About the roleAs a Customer Service Representative, you'll support customers by phone, email, and chat in both Finnish and English. Your job is to guide and assist customers clearly and professionally - from resolving issues to explaining services and features.
Your employment will begin with a paid onboarding and training program that gives you all the tools you need to feel confident in the role. From there, you'll have excellent opportunities to grow within the company through internal training and career development.
What we're looking for
• Completed secondary education (high school diploma or equivalent)
• Fluency in Finnish and English, spoken and written
• Strong communication skills, curiosity, and a solution-oriented mindset
• Previous experience in customer service, support, or another service role is an advantage but not a requirement
What we offer
• Paid initial training
• Secure employment under a collective agreement
• Competitive salary
• Career development opportunities within customer service, support, and administration
• Modern offices in central Solna and a positive, supportive work environment
This is a full-time role, Monday to Friday, with shifts scheduled between 08:00 and 18:00.
For confidentiality reasons, we cannot disclose the company name in this ad, but we will share that information with you during the first stage of the process.
Does this sound like the right job for you? Send in your application today! Interviews are conducted on a rolling basis, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
