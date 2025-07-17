Florist

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm
2025-07-17


Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Täby, Upplands Väsby eller i hela Sverige

Florist / Shop Assistant - Join a Busy and Beautiful Flower Shop at Fridhemsplan or Bromma

Fridisblommor AB is a network of flower shops located at Fridhemsplan and Bromma, right next to the metro station. Known for its wide selection of fresh-cut flowers and potted plants, the shop has a fast-paced atmosphere with many customers in a hurry. We are looking for someone who enjoys working with flowers and providing excellent service - even when it's busy.

Location

Fridhemsplan and Brommaplan metro station, Stockholm

Who we are looking for

Florist / Shop Assistant - Full-time

Responsibilities:

• create all types of floral arrangements, including wedding bouquets and funeral wreaths;

• work independently and take initiative during shifts;

• assist customers and provide high-quality service;

• handle high workload during peak seasons.

Requirements:

• completed florist education - preferred;

• previous experience in flower arrangement is a strong advantage;

• conversational level of Swedish (can handle most job-related communication);

• basic understanding of English (can follow simple instructions);

• readiness to work from 8:00 to 17:00, including weekends;

• readiness to do a short trial period (praktik) before signing the contract.

Your profile:

• ability to work independently and under pressure;

• positive and helpful attitude;

• reliability and commitment.

What the employer offers:

• full-time position (100%)

• permanent contract (tillsvidareanställning) possible after probation perios (6 months),

• standard working hours (08:00-17:00)

• weekend work required;

• employer pays OB.

Important

This position is part of a project co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Jobbnummer
9431087

Prenumerera på jobb från Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören: