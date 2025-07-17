Florist
Florist / Shop Assistant - Join a Busy and Beautiful Flower Shop at Fridhemsplan or Bromma
Fridisblommor AB is a network of flower shops located at Fridhemsplan and Bromma, right next to the metro station. Known for its wide selection of fresh-cut flowers and potted plants, the shop has a fast-paced atmosphere with many customers in a hurry. We are looking for someone who enjoys working with flowers and providing excellent service - even when it's busy.
Location
Fridhemsplan and Brommaplan metro station, Stockholm
Who we are looking for
Florist / Shop Assistant - Full-time
Responsibilities:
• create all types of floral arrangements, including wedding bouquets and funeral wreaths;
• work independently and take initiative during shifts;
• assist customers and provide high-quality service;
• handle high workload during peak seasons.
Requirements:
• completed florist education - preferred;
• previous experience in flower arrangement is a strong advantage;
• conversational level of Swedish (can handle most job-related communication);
• basic understanding of English (can follow simple instructions);
• readiness to work from 8:00 to 17:00, including weekends;
• readiness to do a short trial period (praktik) before signing the contract.
Your profile:
• ability to work independently and under pressure;
• positive and helpful attitude;
• reliability and commitment.
What the employer offers:
• full-time position (100%)
• permanent contract (tillsvidareanställning) possible after probation perios (6 months),
• standard working hours (08:00-17:00)
• weekend work required;
• employer pays OB.
Important
This position is part of a project co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
