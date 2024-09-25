Flight Test Engineer in Aircraft Avionics
Saab AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Linköping
2024-09-25
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Saab is now looking for a Flight Test Engineer in Avionics to work within Special Mission Flight Test Organization.
With your background as a Flight Test Engineer (FTE), you will be a part of our Special Missions Flight test section and will be working with developing our Special Mission Aircrafts and upgrades for our Saab 340, 2000 and Bombardier Global 6000 platforms.
In this role you will be responsible for Avionics in our team, where you have extensive experience of civilian certification rules and initial airworthiness EASA regulations (Part-21).
You will work within the Saab Flight Operations Department and besides Flight test also, on a regular basis, work together with one or more of our branches Corporate Flight or Special Flight Operations. Our Corporate aircrafts, based in Linköping, fly worldwide within our AOC/NCC approvals. The department's aerial target and fire-fighting services, based in Nyköping, provide low and medium level target towing services as well as calibration flights for airport navigation aids in a pan-European context. Your position requires a flexible mindset and good adaptability.
This position is based in Linköping, but includes work away from home base on a regular basis.
Your profile
For us your personal drive and ambition is important to help us build a world-class team that can continue to achieve major modification approvals for Special Mission Aircraft and upgrades for the existing Saab Regional Aircraft fleet (Saab 340 and 2000).
For this role an LFTE approval from an EASA-approved Test Pilot School is meritorious. But good language skills in English and Swedish, verbally and in writing is required. You should also be able to handle periods of both low and high workload, and be able to deliver under pressure.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
If you find this position interesting, please submit your application in either Swedish or English today.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_28831". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
8919212