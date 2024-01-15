Flight Simulator Software Developer
Navigraph KB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-01-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Navigraph KB i Stockholm
We are both proud and happy to be able to offer thousands of subscribers around the world such a valued product and be the market leader in our field. At the same time, it feels like we're just getting started!
Navigraph was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Stockholm. Navigraph is today a world-leading SaaS company serving private pilots and their flight simulators with charts, navigation data and flight planning services. Navigraph has thousands of subscribers worldwide thanks to the fact that with our software, built on the latest technology, we can offer a unique user experience in flight simulation.
Right now we are looking for a Flight Simulator Software Developer knowledgeable in development techniques, software integration, and expansion possibilities for Microsoft Flight Simulator.
We think that you are very passionate about aviation and have some years of experience in developing addon software and understand very well the possibilities and limitations of the simulator platform. We place great emphasis on you as a person, your knowledge, and what you are passionate about. We are a good group of developers who like to have fun together. The team is growing and we have several development needs and therefore the opportunity to define this position based on your interest and expertise. We start where you feel comfortable and grow from there.
At Navigraph, we work with agile methods in our various development projects and therefore we are happy to see that you are used to working with cross-functional projects where you are used to interacting with others on a daily basis. As a Flight Simulator Software Developer at Navigraph you will be involved in both creating new products but also integrating our existing ones into the simulator. A part of the role is also supporting other third party developers in integrating Navigraph solutions into their software.
Requirements and skills:
Minimum five years of software development experience
Great knowledge of C++ and JavaScript
In-depth knowledge of the Microsoft Flight Simulator and its SDK, developer tools, file structures, and data models
Experience in working with agile software development methodologies
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Previous employment or membership in any flight simulator addon software development group is a merit
Navigraph has a strong brand, dedicated users, established products, a great product/market fit, and a clear product road map. We are in an excellent position to grow and will provide you with all the means necessary to excel in your work.
Navigraph's head office is located in Gamla Stan, Stockholm (in fantastic premises), but since we work remotely, it is not a requirement that you are based in Stockholm. You should, however, be in a timezone such that you can conveniently connect to virtual meetings during Swedish office hours.
We are a good group and want to have fun together and enjoy the work. We offer a good benefits package, flexible working hours and try to go on a couple of trips annually.
We are happy to accept your application via our career website. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Navigraph KB
Stora Nygatan 7 (visa karta
)
111 27 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8394077