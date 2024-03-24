Fleet Specialist
2024-03-24
At Voi, our mission is to create safe, sustainable, and reliable micromobility solutions that benefit everyone. We've been dedicated to this mission since 2018, and today, we proudly hold the position of the #1 e-scooter service in Europe, operating in over 100 cities with more than 200 MILLION rides to date.
Our journey has been incredible, and we're committed to keeping the momentum going. As we continue to expand our operations in Sweden, we're excited to invite you to join us in Gothenburg as a Fleet Specialist (mainly driver).
This role offers a unique opportunity to directly influence our fleet's readiness and contribute to shaping the future of European cities for generations to come.
Are you ready to embark on the Voiage with us?
YOUR MISSION AT VOI
As a Fleet Specialist (mainly driver) you'll play a crucial role in maintaining and repairing our vehicles. In addition to vehicle repair, you'll be responsible for deploying, redistributing, and collecting vehicles throughout the city. This includes:
Diagnosing non-functioning vehicles and recommending repair actions
Assisting with receiving, packing, deploying new vehicles and batteries, and recycling and disassembling vehicles
Managing efficient vehicle logistics, optimizing routes, and developing standard operating procedures (SOP) to streamline workload and minimize vehicle downtime
Redistributing vehicles from low-demand to high-demand areas and correcting improper parking
Locating and collecting vehicles in need of transportation back to the warehouse
Performing battery swap tasks in the city streets
Ensuring the safe and compliant deployment of our vehicles and continuously gathering in-field insights to enhance vehicle availability, parking, and rider safety
JOB CONDITIONS
Working times: Full time, rotating shifts
Contract type: Fixed term
NOTE: our Talent Acquisition is based in Sweden, you will receive a phone call from a Swedish number (+46).
WHAT YOU'LL NEED TO EMBARK
We're looking for a highly motivated and responsible team player who can handle tasks and solve problems independently. With a proactive approach, you should be skilled in finding innovative solutions and achieving set objectives. In addition, the right candidate should have:
A valid drivers license for Sweden
Fluent english, both verbal and written and if you're fluent in swedish it's a plus
Previous experience with tools or mechanical practices
General familiarity with digital tools and applications
Strong local knowledge of Gothenburg and experience driving in the city
Adaptability to navigate the city in various weather and traffic conditions
The ability to remain calm in stressful situations (such as difficult parking or traffic)
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; it's a personal Voiage where you'll grow as a professional and be part of a diverse team and culture that's committed to making a positive impact on society. In addition to this, you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europe's leading micromobility company and one of the fastest-growing scale-ups
Make a direct impact on our ongoing success and contribute to the development of the micromobility industry in Sweden
Collaborate with inspiring, motivated, and diverse colleagues who share a common goal
Be a part of the micromobility revolution and help create sustainable cities that are clean, quiet, and free from pollution
