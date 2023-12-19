Fleet Service Specialist
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Do you want to be part of our passionate family?
Some of the most exciting action is within the Mobility and financial services organisation, which oversees the direct sales and subscriptions of cars to market. Trough the Care by Volvo product.
To further grow and reach our bold goals - committing to 1.2M new car sales by 2025, with 50% sold online and being fully electric by 2030 - we're looking for free thinkers, believers, dreamers and most of all - we're looking for you.
Fleet and Dealer relations Nordic - let's introduce ourselves
The Fleet and Dealer relations Nordic team is responsible for execution of online sales processes related to delivery of cars, usage phase during the subscription period as well as return of the cars. In addition, we are the primary support function to dealers in Sweden and Norway where we support with questions and guidance related to the different fleet processes. We are a diverse team divided in three different process areas. These areas are "Order management", "Order to delivery" and "Fleet in use & Return of car".
Our mission is to provide a great contact experience and support for our dealers, to make sure that we jointly deliver a great customer experience for our subscribers and customers. Both in terms of making the delivery of the customers new car a highlight and ensuring a smooth handling in every phase of the customers usage period.
Fleet delivery specialist - Fleet in Use & Return of Car - this is what you'll do
You will be a key person in ensuring that our processes are followed, and that reasonable judgements are made at our dealers. You will be the go-to person for dealers for approval of repair methods and costs, you will verify correctness and costs of technical inspections up-on return of cars, you will be part of process development and continuous improvement work. You will be monitoring and responding to phone-calls as well as written questions/requests from our dealers. You will share your knowledge and educate our dealers in systems and processes.
The team will also follow all active cars on the market to ensure that they are taken care of, by following and acting on maintenance status, securing seasonal wheel shifts etc.
We're looking for you!
We are looking for a result driven person, who takes own initiative, have a true desire to deliver a great support experience. You enjoy to learn every day, and strive to deliver together with your team. To succeed in the role you will need to have technical knowledge about cars, an eye for details and the ability to understand the customer journey at a dealer.We believe that you have worked hands on, or close to the workshop floor, and have ambitions to use your technical experience to deliver in this support role.
Most of all, you share our values and our ambition. Your warm personality and eagerness to collaborate will be welcomed by all of us!
We believe that you:
Have a technical automotive background, with ability to understand damages and repair methods
Understand dealer operations
Have strong administrative skills
Take own responsibility over work, delivery and personal development
Are a team player and have strong collaboration skills
Have an effective and action taking personality
Have the courage to speak up, have problem solving skills and propose needed process development
Are a fast learner and have the ability to manage and navigate through several systems
Are an experienced user in MS Office (Excel, Power Point, Word)
Have excellent oral and written communication skills in Swedish and English, if you also have oral and written communication skills in Norwegian that is a merit
Knowledge and experience within damage/insurance processes is a merit
Knowledge in Volvo systems such as Vista, Miles, Tacdis etcetera is a merit Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "68814-42134139". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Craig Schlebusch 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8341059