Fixed Income Sales
Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-31
Are you passionate about working in a highly competitive and international market servicing our core clients by providing fixed income products?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Work in a highly competitive and international environment servicing our largest institutional clients with fixed income products, i.e. Interest Rates Derivatives, Futures and Bonds.
• Be part of a truly unique team within Sales & Trading that everyday work together to service our customers and in the best possible way.
• Closely collaborate with many teams in Swedbank including but not limited to; Trading, Client Coverage, DCM & Macro Research.
What is needed in this role:
• We see it as critical that you have +3 years of experience working directly with professional fixed income clients or trading.
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in finance or engineering.
• Extensive experience of the Fixed Income market and products included derivatives such as swaps and options.
• A natural interest in following the economic macro environment and a proven skillset to identify its impact on the Fixed Income market and conclude findings in clear and concise writing (English & Swedish).
• A strong analytical skillset and a drive to work with, MS Excel models, Quantlab and Bloomberg.
• Interest in following new regulations and its effect on the fixed income market and its investors. (i.e Mifid, EMIR, LCR FRTB etc).
• Business-driven attitude and a good understanding of profitability and its key components and triggers.
• Solution orientation and attention to clients' needs, a mind set to close deals and recommend ideas.
• Strong team player skills with a drive to learn and inspire others.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
Be a part of a unique group of trading room colleagues who constantly strive towards keeping our customers happy by delivering best in class service and advice." Jacob Scheja, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 19.08.2023.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Jacob Scheja, +46730 594 256
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson, +46858594437
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46858590288
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
