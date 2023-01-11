First line technical support
About Elastisys
Elastisys is a fast-growing company at an exciting stage that offers cloud-based solutions and services for customers who want to run their applications and services in a scalable and secure way. We work at the forefront of the niche cloud-native IT area and our services and products are used by companies operating both within Sweden's borders and on the European market, mainly in education, financial services and in health and medical care. We are active members of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). We are Sweden's first Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP) and we contribute actively to the open source community!
We are board and video game enthusiasts, musicians, marathon runners, vegans, devoted parents, coffee drinkers, TV-show watchers, black-belt wearers, dog walkers, and quiet evenings likers who all value our flexible, knowledge sharing work environment and take pride in our diverse and caring culture.
We have 42 full-time employees coming from 11 different nations. 35 of us are engineers from juniors with little experience, to seniors where several have PhDs in cloud technology.
What we do
We develop and maintain our own open source Kubernetes distribution, Elastisys Compliant Kubernetes, that allows companies to be agile even in highly regulated environments, such as EdTech, FinTech and MedTech. Elastisys Compliant Kubernetes is also available as a Managed Service, where we operate the platform on selected cloud providers. In addition, we offer additional managed services such as PostgreSQL, Redis, and RabbitMQ.
We regularly work across most of the cloud native ecosystem and with projects and tools like:
Automation tools such as Kubespray, Ansible, Helm and Terraform
Security and compliance tools such as Falco, Harbor and OPA
Observability tools such as Prometheus, Grafana, and Opensearch.
CI/CD tools such as ArgoCD
Programming, scripting, and templating languages such as go, bash, mustache, and yaml
Highly-available databases such as Redis and Postgres
Our managed service offering is growing and we are now looking for talented technicians to staff our 1st line support.
Who we are looking for
As 1st line support technician you will serve as the first point of contact for our customers during office hours. You will help them resolve technical issues and help them get full use of Compliant Kubernetes, either by helping them hands-on, help them find proper documentation, or escalate their question to our engineering team. You are also expected to contribute to our documentation, both public and internal, as well as help improve our support processes. In addition, we want you to identify common issues and work with our engineers to continually improve our managed service offerings.
You will also work closely with our account managers, to help improve our customers' experience, and ensure knowledge sharing between engineering and account management. With Elastisys being a lean and agile company that works closely with its customers, you also have the opportunity to get rapid product feedback through technical account management and support.
MUST HAVEs:
Experience with or willingness to learn cloud native technologies
System administrator experience (*nix)
Be service-minded and always willing to help
Strong communication skills in English (writing and speaking)
An ability to view and understand a problem from the customers perspective
An ability to find the root cause of problems and collaborate with our engineering team in mitigating them
NICE TO HAVEs:
Experience with customer support or technical account management
Experience from contributing to open source projects
Experience with service desk systems such as Jira Service Management
A good command of the Swedish language
Experience with Kubernetes
At Elastisys we strive for an open and inclusive culture, where everybody's voice is heard. We work as a team and support each other, always aiming to better ourselves and our offerings. We are connected to Teknikföretagen and following the Collective Agreement Tekniktjänstemannaavtalet, we offer all employees a wellness grant and a wellness hour each week. We strive for a healthy work/life balance and while we like to work together at the office, working remotely a few days a week is not a problem.
We are looking for both junior and senior technicians and attach great importance to equal opportunities for people of all genders and ethnicity. Join us if you share our passion for working with cutting-edge technology and enable worry-free managed services!
If you don't meet all the requirements but think you would enjoy working with us, we would still like to receive your application!
Research has shown that lists of requirements can scare away suitable candidates who feel they don't have exactly what it takes to apply. If you think this job sounds exciting, but your experience doesn't perfectly match our description, we encourage you to apply anyway. Who knows, you might just be the one we're looking for! Our vision is that you will be able to grow with us, learn and at the same time contribute with what you have. We are convinced that different backgrounds, experiences and diversity contribute to a better work environment, products and services where we can constantly learn from each other and have fun at work. Therefore, we put great emphasis on providing equal opportunities for people regardless of gender, ethnicity or background.
Contact and questions:
Send your CV or LinkedIn profile link, a GitHub profile link if you have one, any technical articles or blogs you've authored, and from when you would be available to tech-recruitment@elastisys.com
. Mark your application with "First line support". Recruitment is ongoing.
We welcome direct applications from applicants, but no solicitation from recruiters.
Questions? Feel free to reach out!
