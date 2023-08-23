First Line Manager - Motion Planning & Control Scania
Scania CV AB / Chefsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla chefsjobb i Södertälje
2023-08-23
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Within the Sustainable Transport Solutions effort, the Autonomous Systems Development section leads the work on developing Scania's onboard software stack for autonomous driving within industrial confined areas. The section is composed of five groups, each of which focuses on specific technological aspects, from sensor data collection to action planning and actuation.
We have an exciting year in front of us! Much of the work will be focused on delivering Scania's first driverless commercial solution within confined areas, and at the same time, you will also be a part of innovating and developing future concepts to further enhance our solution.
Assignment
You will take on the responsibility as first line manager for the group Motion Planning & Control. The team consists of nine engineers that develop software and algorithms in tight collaboration with other groups and teams in the department. In a driverless system, EADM develops advanced algorithms to plan feasible and optimized trajectories, and to follow them effectively.
In your position as first-line manager, you are leading the strategic work for the group. You are responsible for the recruitment, development and coaching of your employees, as well as coordinating the improvement work within your group.
You will work closely with the other managers within Autonomous Systems Development. We have a tight collaboration in the management team and together we form the strategies to take on our mission to build the best autonomous systems in the world.
Your profile
You are a natural and proven leader with strong management skills and you want to develop your leadership continuously. You have a lot of enthusiasm and the ability to see people and their potential to grow in current and future positions. Helping people reach their potential is a true sign of a great leader!
To be successful in your role you need to be strong in building teams, cross-functional work, be communicative, show drive and initiative and be energized by challenges.
We are looking for you who have a can-do mentality combined with an analytical mindset and a structured way of working. An interest in the customer is important and you feel highly motivated by the mission and challenges within Autonomous Systems Development
To fit the expectations of the role we expect you to:
• either have managerial experience or has worked in a leading/senior role
• be experienced in system development
• be interested and experienced in agile system development
You have a college or university degree in engineering and communicate fluently in English. Knowledge about Scania and Scania 's methods and processes is meritorious.
If you are interested and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, do apply!
Me as your manager
I believe in a workplace where we build on each other's ideas. Where you spend most of the time using your strengths and get help from colleagues in areas where you are not as strong. Where you focus on the work in your team but always remember that the most important thing is to build a customer solution together. A place where helping other colleagues succeed is as important as being successful in your own team.
Scania offers
We offer a dynamic, agile and collaborative environment where your knowledge and skills are highly valued. You will be encouraged to take initiative and dare to try new things as part of an agile and empowered development team.
Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us.
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include a mutual bonus, leasing car, occupational pension and flexible working hours.
For more information
Contact Andreas Johansson, Senior manager, tel. +46 8 553 521 43 or +46 70 774 21 43
Application
Welcome with your application as soon as possible, but at the latest 10th of September. Selections will be made on an ongoing basis throughout the application period.
Your application shall include your CV and a cover letter which tells us why you are interested in the position.
Please note that a background check might will be conducted for the final candidate for this position.
#LIhybrid
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8051902