Firmware & Electronics Engineer
2023-01-12
Ecobloom is a Stockholm-based startup within the area of smart indoor farming. Our mission is to empower farmers to grow smarter in a sustainable and resource efficient way. And we do this by creating the next generation crop intelligence monitoring system for indoor farms, where farmers can grow food efficiently with the help of our virtual agronomist. We are a small team with a shared vision to help create a better and more sustainable place for future generations. And we look for like-minded people who share the same goal. Is that you?
Who You Are
We are currently looking for a tech-savvy person with great knowledge and interest in electronics, sensors and firmware development. As part of the core team of Ecobloom, you will be helping out with the development of the technology of our product(s), and work with the latest within FoodTech. You will be working closely with great minds within everything from Mechanical Engineering to Strategic Design.
Essential Qualifications
B.Sc. in Electronics Engineering, Computer Science, Mechatronics, Robotics or related technical field.
Highly experienced with electronics development and sensory systems
Highly experienced working with microcontrollers (e.g., ESP32 / ESP8266, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, etc.)
Experience with PCB development (design and manufacturing)
Knowledge in programming languages such as C/C++ and Python.
Experience in querying databases (e.g., SQL, MySQL) and statistical analysis
Experience with communication protocols such as HTTP, MQTT, etc.
Experience with cloud platforms, such as Google Cloud Platform.
2+ years of relevant experience-firmware:
Strong experience with low level device drivers (Camera, Bluetooth, WiFi, Display)
Strong embedded debugging skills on target hardware
Understanding of hardware architecture and components
Build and prototype data processing pipelines to capture, store, and serve data for subsequent analysis.
Required Experience
Sensory systems:
Experience in sensor development
Mechatronics / Robotics hardware & software development
Gateway and API platform development
Sensory data collection and analysis
Programming:
Firmware development is necessary
Be able to program in C/C++
Python
Experience with version control tools (Git and Github)
PCB Development:
You are able to sketch, design and prototype boards.
Knowledge in PCB Design (Eagle or similar) and PCB Manufacturing
Knowledge in circuit analysis
Beneficial Expertise (+)
Experience in advanced techniques in embedded systems programming such as RAM optimised code development
App development (Android & iOS)
Interested and want to know more? Say hello!
For more information or questions please contact us at Hello@ecobloom.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-11
E-post: hamza@ecobloom.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ecobloom Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 559163-5478) Arbetsplats
Ecobloom Sweden AB Jobbnummer
7333773