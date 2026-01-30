Firmware Engineer
Elektron builds state-of-the-art electronic music instruments with deep functionality and exceptional sonic capabilities. With a track record of iconic products such as the Machinedrum, Octatrack and Digitakt, Elektron has become uniquely positioned in the artist and producer community.
We're now expanding our team, to push the boundaries of music creation and meet customer demand!
With small teams, flat hierarchy, and high emphasis on creativity, Elektron gives room for every idea to be heard! Joining the Elektron team means being trusted in your abilities.
Do you want to be a part of the team that creates the best electronic music instruments in the world?
Role Description
We are currently looking for a full-time Firmware Engineer to expand the R&D team. As a firmware engineer at Elektron you will work with the complete software design chain; from product ideas, through prototype stages, to released firmwares and updates in future releases.
The embedded software team is responsible for all the programmable aspects of the instruments, ranging from digital logic to high level data management. We develop software for products to come, and we continue to improve the software long after they have been released.
Our instruments have multi-threading real-time operating systems, and may be composed of multiple micro-controllers and digital signal processors. You will be working at the application level, but you are required to interface the operating system at a lower level.
You are passionate about writing code which is reliable as well as efficient. You are comfortable working with a large existing codebase. You are self-motivated and have strong problem solving capabilities.
This is an on-site position based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Required skills & experience
Master of Science in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or similar experience.
Several years of experience with C++.
Some experience with Python.
Extensive embedded systems design knowledge.
Good knowledge about multi-threaded real-time systems.
Great problem-solving skills.
Experience with software architecture and knows how to write maintainable systems.
Knows Git inside-out and is well familiar with code review.
Good knowledge of algorithms and data structures.
A structured way of working, using version control, issue trackers and similar tools.
Several years of working experience in a similar field.
Fluent spoken and written English.
Valued skills
Knowledge in Rust, Digital Signal Processing, USB communication.
Experience with production testing and a drive for testability.
Experience with major real-time operating systems such as FreeRTOS, Zephyr etc.
Low level ARM A/M architecture and ISA knowledge.
Interest in music instruments (preferably making music).
What we offer
A dynamic and multicultural workplace where you have the opportunity to make a real impact and take ownership. At Elektron, you'll experience great team spirit and a warm atmosphere, with music at the heart of everything we do. You'll work closely with all departments and gain a broad understanding of the company, opening doors for professional development and long-term growth. Along the way, you'll enjoy regular social events, fresh fruit, free parking, a wellness benefit, and more - all backed by the security of a collective agreement.
Start: As soon as possible, by agreement
Scope: Full-time, permanent position
Location: Banehagsliden 5, Gothenburg
We usually get back to applicants within 14 days, but due to a high volume of applications, the response time may sometimes be longer - but rest assured, you haven't been forgotten, and we promise to reach out as soon as we can.
