Firmware Engineer
2024-07-04
Job DescriptionThe Wellbeing Advanced Embedded Technology area is helping to improve consumers daily life by developing products in the areas of, Air care (Air conditioners, Air Purifiers) and Floor care (different types of corded and cordless vacuum cleaners) as well as developing embedded solutions for OEM products.On a daily basis, the job is done in smaller teams, where planning and follow up is a natural part of the workflow. Integration and verification of function on dedicated products in an essential part of the assignment, particularly robot platforms.Interaction with other functions (such as product owners, cloud backend and app developers) and suppliers are needed to ensure aligned functionality and seamless integration of the final product.Being part of the Firmware team, you will also contribute and drive improvements in the way we are working.
Qualifications Proven track record (minimum 5 years) for the following skills:
Embedded development environments, like Eclipse etc.
Experienced in hands-on low-level system debugging, logic analysers, oscilloscope, product testing
C mandatory, knowledge in C++ is a +
Free RTOS/Linux experience is a bonus
General communication protocols
Azure IOT experience is a bonus
Fluent in English, Chinese and Swedish are bonus
Personal Qualities
To succeed in the assignment as a Firmware Engineer, we would like you to be a team player who can collaborate with global cross-functional teams and assist in coaching junior developers when required. You should be solution-oriented and capable of delivering high-quality results within given timelines. Additionally, having a solid understanding of the craftsmanship of firmware development, as well as the processes used in daily work and product integration and testing, is essential.
Company DescripitonOur client is a global leading company that manufactures household appliances to make households easier. If you want to be involved in influencing tomorrow's household appliances, then this is the client for you!
About JobBustersJobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start 2024-08-05 and the assignment is expected to run until 2025-03-28 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Application deadline is 2024-07-12.
