Firmware Engineer - Fixed Dome Cameras
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-10-07
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
At Axis Communications we are passionate about creating a smarter and safer world! Do you want to be part of a team developing new products and features using cutting edge technologies? We are now looking for a Firmware Engineer to join the Fixed Dome Firmware team at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
You will be an important part of our Firmware Team in the department of Fixed Dome Cameras and play an essential role in the development, delivery, and maintenance of the software for a large range of Axis products.
We work in agile, independent and empowered teams consisting of 5-6 developers and you will be collaborating with co-workers from different disciplines, such as Linux Platform software, image quality, mechanical design, electronics, production test and more. As a firmware engineer you take ownership of the project/s you are working on and take joint responsibility in ensuring that all the projects in our department move forward and meet their targets. We succeed at this working as a team.
What will you be doing as an embedded software engineer at Fixed Dome Cameras?
The position is hands-on in a very skilled and technically strong team that values individual growth, teamwork and a great spirit. You will
* Be an important part of our product development projects, developing network connected devices
* Analyze, design, and write software for features in our upcoming products
* Configure and adopt AXIS OS, our own Linux based OS, to our next generation of products
* Troubleshoot and solve issues wherever they are, from Linux kernel drivers to applications.
* Optimize our embedded system performance
* Continue the thrilling development path to keep launching new competitive products and solutions!
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a team player that loves challenges, has a great passion and curiosity for technology, and loves solving problems in a team-focused atmosphere.
We also believe that you have a personal drive and are inspired by working in an environment of openness, creativity, trust, commitment, playfulness, and encouragement. As Axis values teamwork, it is important that you contribute with a good spirit and welcome the agile working methodologies used in our projects.
We'd love to hear that you:
* Have an engineering bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, physics, mathematics, engineering or equivalent
* Are familiar with Embedded Linux and device driver frameworks
* Have experience with Embedded C and/or C++ programming
* Enjoy and are comfortable with agile working methodologies
* Have knowledge of Git, Gerrit, and Jenkins
* Have experience from low-level programming, e.g using Micro Controllers (MCU)
It's a bonus if you are interested in:
* Debug tools, GDB, Valgrind
* Scripting, shell, python, perl
* Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Deep Learning.
What Axis has to offer
Openness might be a buzz word in other companies, but at Axis this is the core of who we are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. Therefore, we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate towards our vision. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference, you will find a home with us.
Axis offers great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, classic Swedish "fika" Friday afternoon, morning fika every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances and your very own Axis bicycle. We also provide a training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Ready to Act?
Apply today, we evaluate applications continuously. We are looking forward to seeing you! If you have any questions don 't hesitate to contact hiring manager Lotta Wennolf at +46 46 272 1800. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-120826". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
8940485