Firmware Developer - Access Control Solution, Lund
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-07-28
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
As a key member of our team, you will play a crucial role in supporting feature development for Axis' own access control solution and, most importantly, enhancing the product for our partners and customers worldwide.
Who is your future team?
Our Access Control team consists of motivated and humble engineers who thrive in a dynamic, agile environment. The team focuses on developing firmware for a range of access control products and supporting access control management software that configures, monitors, and controls our smart and secure systems. You'll have the opportunity to work on innovative, cutting-edge products that enhance video solutions and deliver top-notch services to our customers.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We're seeking a highly skilled Firmware Developer to join our collaborative team. You will help develop and maintain scalable and secure software applications, working closely with colleagues from various disciplines to drive product excellence. If you're passionate about security and implementing high-quality, modern technical solutions, we want to hear from you!
What you'll do here as Firmware Developer - Access Control Solution?
Responsibilities:
* Collaborate with cross-functional team members (Front End, Firmware, QA, etc.) to develop new features and enhancements for our access control solution
* Design and implement high-quality, scalable, and secure full-stack applications
* Develop and maintain REST and RPC APIs, microservices, and backend services
* Ensure code quality, testing, and deployment automation
* Participate in code reviews and contribute to the improvement of the overall codebase
Requirements:
* Experience with embedded systems on the Linux platform and API development
* Master's degree in Computer Science or related field
* Strong proficiency in the C programming language
* Knowledge of Rust is a plus
* Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
* Interest in learning new programming languages
* Excellent communication skills in English and/or Swedish
About Us: Axis Communications is a global leader in network video surveillance and access control solutions. Our cross-functional team is dedicated to drive innovation and excellence in our access control products.
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Access control products & solutions
At Axis, we truly value work-life balance, and during the summer months, many of us take the opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved vacation. This might mean that our response times are a bit slower than usual - but rest assured, we'll get back to you as soon as we can.
In the meantime, we hope you're also enjoying the season. Have a fantastic summer!
Ready to Act? Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We welcome all applications and look forward to hearing from you! If you have any questions, please reach out Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-122269". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Jobbnummer
9438241