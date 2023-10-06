Fire Engineering Lead
Novo Energy Production AB / Byggjobb / Göteborg Visa alla byggjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Fire Safety Engineer to join our team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
What you will do:
In your role as Fire Safety Engineer you will be responsible to ensure compliance, design development and all matters of fire safety during the construction execution including installation, commissioning and operations of the manufacturing facility. You will proactively manage the development of the fire safety design with external consultants and manage respective authorities for statutory approvals and certifications as required. Your role will include leading fire safety measures on site during the execution, lead installation and commissioning during the execution and continue these efforts during the facility is in operation. This is a holistic approach to the Fire Lead role where you will play an integral part from concept through construction and operations at the NOVO Giga Factory.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Lead all fire safety matters for the project by means of interdisciplinary collaboration, managing consultants and their deliverables during the design development, construction execution phase as well as installation and commissioning.
- Lead all fire safety matters for the operations of the facility and proactively working towards developing the best solutions throughout all phases of the projects with the goal to provide optimal operational performance of the facility.
- Manage contacts with Authorities (including the Local Fire Brigade) and ensure progress of all fire safety statutory approvals and certifications.
- Manage collaboration and coordination of all fire related documentation including sprinkler systems within the multidisciplinary Engineering team in-house and with External Consultants to provide a fully integrated Design.
- Implement safety regulations and internal rules in the area of fire protection, establishes new standards and instructions for fire protection when required.
- Identifying gaps when present and ensuring that action plans are both developed and executed on time.
Skills & Requirements
- University (or advanced) degree in risk management, fire engineering or other relevant field.
- 8+ years of working experience is in manufacturing, chemical, or construction industry focusing on fire safety.
- 3+ years working experience in Sweden and good working knowledge of relevant Swedish legislation.
- Very good ability to communicate and collaborate.
- Excellent English written and oral skills.
- Working business-level reading, writing, and speaking proficiency in Swedish.
Bonus points for
- Experience from the rescue service.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novo Energy Production AB
(org.nr 559344-2626), https://www.novoenergy.se/ Arbetsplats
Novo Energy Jobbnummer
8171756