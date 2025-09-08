Finsktalande Redovisningsekonom till Logent
2025-09-08
About Logent: Logent is the market leader in contract logistics in the Nordics. We offer our customers a unique and broad range of services where we strive for continuous improvement through robust operational processes and a focus on strong leadership. We are on a strong growth journey with an increased interest in our services.
We take care of our employees and offer all employees safe employment conditions and market wages. The journey as an employee can begin in different locations, in different parts of our company. We have approximately 3,000 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Belgium in 2025.
About the role: Are you a Finnish-speaking Accountant and dream of working with accounting in an exciting company with a team spirit and forward-thinking? Do you want a role with wide responsibility where you get to work with the entire accounting flow for Finnish companies and at the same time be involved in developing the financial processes? Then the role as Accountant at Logent could be the right challenge for you!
Your new role: As an Accountant at Logent, you are part of an accounting team of 6 people and you are responsible for the entire flow of accounting work for several companies in Finland. We are continuously working on the development and streamlining of our processes, you will have the opportunity to be responsible and run your own projects as well as be involved in the work of updating accounting rules, etc. Your work also involves a lot of contact with the operations of the various companies and with external suppliers. You report to the CFO. The position is located at our nice office in Hammarby Sjöstad in Stockholm.
Your main tasks will be:
• Be responsible for the daily accounting activities of several companies (AP, AR, GL, Fixed Assets, bank transactions)
• Meet group deadlines at each monthly closing for several companies
• Perform account reconciliation on a monthly basis in the group reporting tool
• Declare VAT for several companies and meet deadlines and ensure that payment takes place
• Declare tax and social charges on the set date and ensure that payment takes place
• Submit periodic compulsory reporting on time for relevant companies
• Ensure that VAT codes are correctly set up in accounting software
• Ensure that the internal invoicing takes place efficiently to ease the reconciliation process
• Contribute to improvement / automation project for accounting processes
• Primary contact person for the yearly audit
• Primary contact person for the local administration (tax office, company house...)
• Be involved in budget and forecast work
• Be involved in the production of a financial handbook
Your profile: We are looking for a person that has a relevant education in finance and at least 3 years of experience from qualified accounting work. You are fluent in Finnish and English, and we also see that you have good knowledge of Excel as it is used for analysis work and reconciliation. We would like to see that you have good system skills and an interest in developing processes more efficiently.
You like to take responsibility and are driven by challenges. As a person, you are open, down-to-earth and thrive in an environment where people help each other and take responsibility. The position itself requires a meticulous person with problem-solving skills who delivers quality and maintains good communication with those around them.
Application: Selection is made on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We value your personal qualities, commitment and suitability. If you have questions about the role or the process, please contact Thérèse Grivérus, therese.griverus@logent.se
. We do not process applications via email due to GDPR.
The position will be filled after summer.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-25
Thérèse Grivérus therese.griverus@logent.se 073-7234802
9496979