Finnish-speaking Consumer Relations Agent? Future assignments waits for you
2024-08-05
Do you have good communication skills and always the customer perspective in mind? Do you have a genuine interest in providing excellent customer service and would you thrive in a dynamic and fast-paced environment? Please continue reading to see of this might capture your interest!
About the position
Perido is looking for a Finnish-speaking Consumer Relations Agent for a position at one of our clients, a large company and well-known name in the automotive industry. The position will be based in Lindholmen, Gothenburg. In this role, you need to have the ability to work evenings and weekends, but with the possibility of remote work. There's a great demand for competence but please note this ad refers to upcoming assignments.
Your daily tasks
As a Consumer Relations Agent, it is your responsibility to consistently deliver an outstanding, personalized customer experience that caters to the needs of current and future customers. In this role, you will communicate with customers based on their needs via phone, email, chat and social media to understand their request/concern and communicate a viable solution with a high level of service. You will also coordinate towing and road service for customers who have cars which broken down. Your role includes continuously and actively identifying, proposing and driving activities with stakeholders inside and outside of customer care to further improve the quality and efficiency of your processes.
Your characteristics
Experience is important, but personality is key! We are looking for someone who is humble and respectful, with a genuine interest in customer service. You know how to deliver high-level service. You enjoy the contact with customers and have a professional approach to both customers and colleagues. As a person, you are solution-oriented, results-driven and have a high level of integrity. To succeed in this assignment, you should have very good interpersonal skills and be a flexible team player who thrives in collaboration with others. To conclude: Passion for people is important, passion for cars is a bonus!
Are you the one we are looking for?
We look forward to reading your application, welcome with it today!
Qualifications:
Ability to work evenings and weekends
Experience with CRM-systems
Excellent oral and written communication skills in Finnish and English
Meritorious:
Previous experience of customer service work
Contract type and hours
We review applications on an ongoing basis and contact current candidates if necessary.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. The recruiter responsible for this position is Linn Willberg, you can reach her via linn.willberg@perido.se
Always enter the reference number 34694 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It comes from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's skills and career orientation with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your professional life and our vision is that everyone should thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and today consist of 50 employees internally and over 800 consultants on assignments throughout the country. As a consultant with us, you will become an important part of our organization and you will grow together with us by strengthening with your expertise in our customers' organizations. Read more about us at Perido: perido.se/om-oss/om-oss-undermeny/. Så ansöker du
